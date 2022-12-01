World Bank: 2022 diaspora remittances to Nigeria to hit $20.9bn

The World Bank has projected that remittance inflows from Nigerians in the Diaspora will rise by 8.85 per cent to $20.9 billion this year from the $19.2 billion recorded in 2021. However, the bank, which gave this projection in its latest Migration and Development Brief report, titled, “MigrationandDevelopment Brief 37,” released yesterday, noted that high-frequency remittance data for 2022 for countries such as Nigeria and Kenya, “show a falloff of remittance growth over the course of 2022.” Specifically, it stated that “Nigeria(thelargestrecipient of remittances in the region), which witnessed a sharp recovery in flows during 2021 (13.2 percent), maintained the improvedmomentumof 2021 intotothefirstquarterof 2022.

“However, growth fell in Q2 data to 0.5 per cent vis-à-vis thesameperiodof 2021. Moreover, the country is reaping little benefit from the surge in crude oil prices, while the expatriate community faces real income losses in the United States, the United Kingdom, andthe Euro Area. A falloff in remittance flows to growth of 7.5 per cent is likely for 2022.”

The World Bank further stated: “Financial flows to Africa have been exceptionally volatile over the longer term and continuing into the 2020s particularly for FDI and portfolio flows. Remittances are expected to constitute 38 per cent of total flows in 2022, withOfficialDevelopmentAssistance (ODA) standing at 53 per cent. “Remittance flows to Africa have maintained secular growth of a favorable 12.5 per cent over 2000–22, contrasted with seven per cent gains for FDI, and 8 percent for ODA. Subject to less volatility than other sources of foreign inflows, remittance receipts have offered a degree of support for overall financial flows.”

According to the World Bank, risk of further adverse developments in the external environment will persist through 2023, and act to lower thepaceof remittanceflowsto Africa to 3.9 per cent. The bank said that remittance outturns would depend on the balancing of the increasing needs for support from the African overseas labourforce, andtheavailability of incomes in host countries to be remitted.

“Real wages are now declining in the United States and the euro area, indicating the likelihood of softening remittance flows. For larger countries, Nigeria is anticipated to see continued moderation in flows to a 4.5 per cent pace in 2023 from 7.5 per cent in the currentyear. Kenya should experience a modest slowing to gains of 5.5 per cent,” it stated. Indeed, the bank said that whileremittancestoLow- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) withstood global headwinds in 2022, growing an estimated five per cent to $626billion, thefigureissharply lower than the 10.2 per cent increase in 2021.

