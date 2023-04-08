World Bank $800m a grant not loan, FG insists

The $800 million subsidy palliatives granted by World Bank is a grant not a loan, a senior government official told Saturday Telegraph yesterday. Contrary to insinuation that it was another tranche of loan, the official who spoke to this medium said it was a grant and not loan. On Wednesday, Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, announced that Nigeria secured an $800 million grant from the World Bank for cash handouts to the poor as part of efforts to end a costly fuel subsidy regime by June. “The first tranche of funding from the Washington- based lender will enable us to give cash transfers to the most vulnerable in our society that have now been registered in a national social register,” Ahmed said on Wednesday.
Related Articles
Insecurity: Suspend 2021 Census, Reps tell FG
Posted on Author Reporter
The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to suspend the planned 2021 census until the insecurity situation in the country is addressed. The House presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila advised the Federal Government to suspend the exercise till such a time the country was safe enough for it. […]
BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal win FA Cup, beat Chelsea 2-1
Posted on Author Reporter
#ElectionResults2023: No Electronic Transmission Of Result In Electoral Act – Lawan
Posted on Author Chukwu David
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday, claimed that the Electoral Act, 2022, did not provide for electronic transmission of results of elections. Lawan made the claim while contributing to a motion sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, representing Kwara Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the […]