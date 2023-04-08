World Bank $800m a grant not loan, FG insists

The $800 million subsidy palliatives granted by World Bank is a grant not a loan, a senior government official told Saturday Telegraph yesterday. Contrary to insinuation that it was another tranche of loan, the official who spoke to this medium said it was a grant and not loan. On Wednesday, Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, announced that Nigeria secured an $800 million grant from the World Bank for cash handouts to the poor as part of efforts to end a costly fuel subsidy regime by June. “The first tranche of funding from the Washington- based lender will enable us to give cash transfers to the most vulnerable in our society that have now been registered in a national social register,” Ahmed said on Wednesday.

