World Bank advises developing countries to initiate health tax

Following the devastating effect of Ukrainian war on global economy aftermath of the Coronavirus crisis, the World Bank has advised governments, especiallyindeveloping countries, to consider theimplementationof higher taxes on harmful products. A report by the Global Director, Macroeconomics, Trade & Investment at the bank, Marcello Estevao, identified tobacco, alcoholic and sweetened beverages as soft sources of revenue if properly taxed as well as an avenue to checking the negative impact of such harmful products on the citizens. According to the report, the shockwaves of the war in Ukraine hit many countries while they were still reeling from COVID-19.

It noted that “for many developing countries, the fiscal challenges have mounted ever since-the result of surging food, fertiliserandenergy prices, rising interest rates, and slowing growth. “Inresponsetotheoverlapping crises, nearly all countries increased their overall government and health spending. But only a few of them-mostly high-income countries-will be able to sustain these levels in the years ahead. “Improving domestic resource mobilisation, especially in a way that can sustainably broaden tax bases, will be crucial.” “Taxing goods that are harmful tolong-term growth and public health is one effective solution.

“Health taxes are excise taxes applied to products such as tobacco, alcohol, and sugar-sweetened beveragesthatcausehealth- related problemsandgenerateharm to individuals as well as to society at large. “Such taxes constitute one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce consumption of unhealthy products and save lives while raising much-needed government revenue.”

The report said consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and sugar- sweetened beverages resulted in well over 11 million premature deaths each year (about 20 per cent of all deaths in the world). “In low- and middle-income countries, high and growing levels of consumption of such products have dire implications for human- capital outcomes and economic productivity. “Raising excise taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and sugarsweetened beverages can mobilise substantial additional revenue, helping governments summon the resources they need to increase development-related spending. “The success of health taxes depends, among other things, on how they are designed and implementedand also on the ecosystem in which they evolve.

“Health taxes, after all, are a cog in the larger tax system of a country,” it added. According to the bank, a sound macro-fiscal environment can play a large role in the degree to which they achieve their intended purpose. It noted: “Health taxes should be designed for maximumeffectiveness. Forexample, for most unhealthy products, specific (volume- based) taxes result in better health outcomes than ad valorem (value-based) taxes because theyleadtohigherpricesand lower consumption. “They also result in lower variance in prices, which improves economic efficiency. Specific taxes also are easier to collect, improving tax compliance. “Specific taxes on alcohol content are common, but their use on sugar sweetened beverages is more recent. “Specific taxes can also be structured differently. For instance, specific taxes on beverages can be based on volume or alcohol/sugar content. Determining what component of a product is subject to tax is a part of defining the “base” of the tax. “

