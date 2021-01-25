World Bank: AfCFTA implementation vital for economic recovery

The World Bank has said that the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement will offer a vital recovery for the continent from the devastating impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

According to the World Bank, in the wake of the pandemic, economic growth for Africa is projected to decline from 2.4 per cent in 2019 to between -2.1 per cent to -5.1 per cent in 2020. This meant a first economic recession for Africa in the past quarter of a century with the World Bank further projecting the pandemic would cost the continent $37 billion and $79 billion in terms of output losses for 2020.

“A successful implementation of AfCFTA would be crucial. In the short term, the agreement would help cushion the negative of COVID-19 on economic growth by supporting regional trade and value chains through the reduction of trade costs. In the longer term,

AfCFTA would allow countries to anchor expectations by providing a path for integration and growth-enhancing reforms,” the World Bank said in a new report released at the weekend. It noted that the coronavirus pandemic had led to increased food insecurity in Africa amid slowdowns in demand and supply chains.

“In sub-Saharan Africa, this will disproportionately impact household welfare as a result of price increases and supply shortages. Welfare losses would amount to 14 per cent relative to the no-COVID-19 scenario if countries were to close their borders to trade”

“Furthermore, border closings, which were intended to stop importation of the virus to other countries, have disproportionally affected the poor, particularly small-scale cross-border traders, agricultural workers, and unskilled workers in the informal sector.”

According to the Breton Woods Institution, it is for the aforementioned reasons that it believes that the commencement of AfCFTA will bring a lot of benefits for the as it will create the largest free trade area in the world, measured by the number of countries participating.

Like this: Like Loading...