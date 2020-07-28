World Bank: AfCFTA to boost Africans’ incomes by $450bn

Pact’ll lift 30m people out of poverty

The African Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA) deal, if fully implemented, could boost incomes across the continent, by $450 billion and lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty by 2035, according to a new World Bank report. While the trade deal entered into force legally last year, commerce that was due to have started on July 1 was delayed as the coronavirus pandemic forced widespread border closures and halted talks between governments over the removal of tariffs.

The pandemic is expected to cost Africa up to $79 billion in lost economic output this year alone with the additional risk of millions of job losses. “In this context, a successful implementation of AfCFTA would be crucial,” the World Bank said in the report released yesterday, adding that: “it is a major opportunity for Africa, but implementation will be a significant challenge.

Lowering tariffs is only the first step.” When fully operational by 2030, the trade deal could make the region the world’s biggest free-trade zone by area, with a potential market of 1.2 billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $2.5 trillion.

According to World Bank, the majority of gains from the pact, equivalent to about $292 billion, could come from trade reforms, including reducing red tape, lowering compliance costs and facilitating the integration of African businesses into global supply chains. Tariff liberalisation and rules of origin, which prescribe the share of value that must be added to products in the region to qualify for preferential market access, could make up the balance, it said. Ivory Coast and Zimbabwe, where trade costs are among the region’s highest, would benefit the most from the agreement, with income set to rise by 14per cent, according to the lender. Intra-continental commerce would increase by 81per cent while shipments to non-African countries would rise 19per cent.

Internal trade accounts for only 15per cent of the total in Africa, compared with 58per cent in Asia and more than 70per cent in Europe. The agreement is aimed at helping to change that by lowering or eliminating cross-border tariffs on 90per cent of goods, facilitating the movement of capital and people, promoting investment and paving the way for a continent-wide customs union.

While the planned reduction in duties has raised concerns among countries that rely on them for income, short-term tariff revenues would decline by less than 1.5per cent for 49 out of 54 countries, with total tax revenues set to decrease by less than 0.3per cent in 50 countries, the World Bank said.

That’s because only small share of tariff revenues come from intra-African trade and the fact that most revenues comes from a few tariff lines, which would enable some protectionist measures to be maintained even if countries liberalize, it said. The bank sees medium to long-term tariff revenues could rise by 3per cent by 2035.

