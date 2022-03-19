News Top Stories

World Bank applauds FG’s port concession model

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Experts from the World Bank, Nigeria office have judged the port concession model of the Federal Government as the best in Africa. The team disclosed this during a visit to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s head-office in Lagos. Reacting to the bank’s positive assessment during his meeting with World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC) officials, the Managing Director of the authority, Mohammed Bello Koko, said that the port concession exercise had clearly enhanced Nigeria’s goal of becoming the leading blue economy in Africa.

He added that his administration’s focus was to facilitate a port-led industrialisation in the country through infrastructural renewal and deployment of modern technology tools. The authority’s GM Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru, noted in a statement that the World Bank team was led by Olatunji Ahmed and Christian Mulamula, Principal Investment Officer – Infrastructure (IFC). Bello-Koko said that the authority had duly appreciated the excellent support provided by the bank under its Private Participation in Infrastructure (PPI) scheme.

He said: “We at NPA fully appreciate that efficient port operations will enable our government and businesses to provide services that are affordable and sustainable, leading to reduced poverty and inequality. “We look forward to better collaboration with the bank in the development of more mega or deep-sea ports across the country with world class facilities, high quality and efficient operating systems, like the Lekki Deep Seaport is now our priority. “With the quality of attention being paid by the Federal Government to port infrastructure renewal, we are very confident that moving goods to and from Nigerian ports would soon be top of the range, cost efficient and comparable with the leading ports of the world. “We have made remarkable progress tackling the intractable traffic gridlock on the port access roads with the deployment of an electronic call-up system for trucks, called ‘Eto’.

“There is room for improvement, the Apapa axis is good but on the Tin-Can axis we’re calling for a quick fix before the rains.” The managing director informed the World Bank team that the 25-Year Port Master-plan, which had earlier suffered some glitches, was back on course, stressing that the NPA would collaborate with the bank in the operationalisation of the port master-plan. A Senior Transport Specialist with the bank, Ahmed, assured his host that the World Bank Group would continue to partner Nigeria and other interested countries to develop transport infrastructure and services that were safe, green, efficient and inclusive. He stated that the bank was happy to partner with the Authority over the years and intends to continue to provide assistance to the Authority in the journey towards becoming the preferred destination of cargo in Africa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abiodun blames Nigeria’s woes on leadership failure

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun yesterday blamed Nigeria’s woes on failure of past leaders to take “painful but necessary decisions.” The governor stated this in Abeokuta in his address to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary. He, however, expressed optimism that with President Mohammadu Buhari’s policies and programmes, Nigeria would soon overcome its challenges as Nigeria […]
News

Ogun Muslims celebrate as Abiodun, clerics warn against discrimination

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday expressed optimism that Nigeria would come out of its daunting challenges stronger. The governor stated this while addressing Muslim faithful, at the Lantoro Central praying ground in Abeokuta. Muslim faithful in the state gathered at various praying grounds to observe the two rakat marking this year’s Eidel- Kabir. Abiodun, […]
News Top Stories

Ortom to Buhari: Count Benue out of grazing reserves plan

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Says: ‘You’ve a hidden agenda on the matter Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said President Mohammadu Buhari’s insistence on the creation of cattle grazing reserves is a clear indication that he has a hidden agenda on the issue which only the presidency knows. The governor therefore urged the Federal Government to count the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica