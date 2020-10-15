News

World Bank approves $12bn for COVID-19 vaccines, treatments

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The World Bank, yesterday, approved $12 billion to help developing countries buy COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, the organisation said in a statement. “The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today (yesterday) approved an envelope of $12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments for their citizens,” the bank said. The World Bank seeks to support the vaccination of up to a billion people, the statement said.

The $12 billion is part of the World Bank Group’s package to provide up to $160 billion through June 2021 to help more than 100 countries. The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease worldwide has surpassed 38 million, Johns Hopkins University said. The global tally currently stands at 38,041,143, with 1,084,888 deaths and 26,388,633 recoveries, the university said. WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Weah blasts Liberian youth for asking him for money

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liberia’s President George Weah has revealed in a church sermon that he receives a barrage of insults via text message from people claiming to be his supporters who are angry that he is not helping them. The 54-year-old ex-footballer is approaching the half-way point of his term in office and some are complaining that […]
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpass 50,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of coronavirus infections in Nigeria crossed the 50,000 mark on Wednesday with 593 new cases confirmed in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Wednesday’s figure is the highest daily record of new cases in August, with Plateau topping the list of states with 186 positive samples, followed by Lagos with […]
News Top Stories

Afenifere, Ohanaeze, others slam N50bn suit on Buhari

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

L eaders of socio-cultural groups in the Southern part of Nigeria, yesterday, slammed a N50 billion suit against President Muhammadu Buhari before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.   The Southern leaders alleged thatmost appointments since the inception of Buhari administration in 2015, were in breach of the 1999 Constitution and the Federal Character […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: