World Bank approves $20m post- COVID-19 stimulus funds for Ekiti

Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said that World Bank has approved a grant of $20 million for projects that would ameliorate damning effects of COVID-19 pandemic on Ekiti residents.

According to Fayemi, the fund which would be released under a novel programme tagged ‘Nigeria CARES,’ would be deployed to undertake projects in rural communities to reduce poverty and boost local economy.

The governor spoke, yesterday in Ado-Ekiti during a programme organised by the Ekiti State Social and Community Development Agency (EKSCDA) to review community projects executed in Ekiti since 2009. Fayemi, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Development Partnership, Mrs. Margaret Fagboyo, lauded the partnering communities for believing in his rural development policy by contributing over N200 million as counterpart funding to boost the Community and Social Development Programme (CSDP). He said: “I am happy to inform our people that the World Bank has approved a new project called the Nigeria CARES as a post covid-19 intervention grant for Ekiti State.

The grant is in excess of $20 million as a stimulus fund to cushion the effect of the covid-19 pandemic in our various communities. “The project allows the benefiting communities to choose, implement and sustain their projects, while also contributing 10 percent as counterpart funds to encourage ownership of the project so as to make maintenance and sustainability of the project possible.

“In the educational sector, there was 34.0% and 78% increase in schools’ enrollment at the primary school level both for male and female students respectively. At the secondary school level, male enrollment also increased by 135.8% while females increased by 157.4%. “This outstanding feat was also recorded in water and health sectors respectively.

In other words, access to healthcare services and provision of portable water has tremendously impacted the lives of our people at the rural communities. “I am also grateful to learn that benefiting communities have contributed over N200 hundred millions in counterpart funds in order to make maintenance and ownership of the various micro projects a possible one.”

However, EKSCDA Chairman, Chief Biodun Akin-Fasae, commended Fayemi for initiating 644 projects under CSDP across all the towns to ensure that no community is neglected in the scheme of things

