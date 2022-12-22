World Bank approves $311m for renewable energy capacity in West Africa

The World Bank has announced that existing and prospective electricity customers in Chad, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Togo will benefit from its newly approved new Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project (RESPITE) for a total amount of $311 million in International Development Association (IDA) financing. According to a press release, the new project includes a $20 million grant to help facilitate future regional power trade and strengthen the institutional and technical capacities of the West Africa Power Pool (WAPP) to undertake its regional mandate.

The statement said: “The main objective of the RESPITE is to rapidly increase grid-connected renewable energy capacity and strengthen regional integration in the participating countries. It will finance the installation and operation of approximately 106 megawatts of solar photovoltaic with battery energy and storage systems, 41 megawatts expansion of hydroelectric capacity, and will support electricity distribution and transmission interventions across the four countries. West Africa has one of the lowest electrification rates coupled with some of the highest electricity costs in Sub-Saharan Africa. Furthermore, rising oil prices have increased the liabilities of electricity utilities and countries are staring at an acute power supply crisis that threatens to upend their economic growth.

