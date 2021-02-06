News

World Bank approves $500m for Nigeria’s power sector

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The World Bank has approved a $500 million loan to improve access to electricity in Nigeria and expand the metered network of power distributors. The money will help distribution companies, “make necessary investments to rehabilitate networks, install electric meters for more accurate customer billing and to improve quality of service for those already connected to the grid,” the Bank said in emailed statement Friday.

The statement said: “85 million Nigerians don’t have access to grid electricity. This represents 43% per cent of the country’s population and makes Nigeria the country with the largest energy access deficit in the world.

“The lack of reliable power is a significant constraint for citizens and businesses, resulting on annual economic losses estimated at $26.2 billion (N10.1 trillion) which is equivalent to about two per cent of GDP. “According to the 2020 World Bank Doing Business report, Nigeria ranks 171 out of 190 countries in getting electricity and electricity access is seen as one of the major constraints for the private sector.” The statement quoted World Bank Country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri as saying that: “Improving access and reliability of power is key to reduce poverty and unlocking economic growth in the aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“The operation will help improve the financial viability of the DISCOs and increase revenues for the whole Nigerian power sector, which is critical to save scarce fiscal resources and create jobs by increasing the productivity of private and public enterprises”. “To qualify for funds, private distribution companies must meet various criteria including connection targets, financial management and network expansion,” the lender said.

The loan followed the World Bank’s backing last year of a $750 million project to boost the energy sector of Africa’s biggest economy. Nigeria lost about $26.2 billion as a result of unstable power supplies and 43 per cent of the country’s 200 million people aren’t connected to the grid, the World Bank said.

Our Reporters

