World Bank approves $700m loan for water, sanitation in Nigeria

The World Bank has approved $700 million credit to the Nigeria Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme (SURWASH) to aid access to potable water and improved sanitation services. In a statement issued yesterday, the bank said that the loan, which is from the International Development Association (IDA) would be used to fund projects that will provide six million people with basic drinking water services and 1.4 million people access to improved sanitation services. According to the statement, “the World Bank today approved the Nigeria Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme (SURWASH).

The $700 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) will provide six million people with basic drinking water services and 1.4 million people access to improved sanitation services.” It further stated that the programme would deliver improved Water Sanitation And Hygiene (WASH) services to 2,000 schools and health care facilities and assist 500 communities to achieve open defecation free status. The bank said the programme will be implemented as part of the Federal Government’s National Action Plan (NAP) for the revitalisation of Nigeria’s water supply, sanitation and hygiene sector.

