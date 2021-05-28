Business

World Bank approves $700m loan for water, sanitation in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The World Bank has approved $700 million credit to the Nigeria Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme (SURWASH) to aid access to potable water and improved sanitation services. In a statement issued yesterday, the bank said that the loan, which is from the International Development Association (IDA) would be used to fund projects that will provide six million people with basic drinking water services and 1.4 million people access to improved sanitation services. According to the statement, “the World Bank today approved the Nigeria Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme (SURWASH).

The $700 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) will provide six million people with basic drinking water services and 1.4 million people access to improved sanitation services.” It further stated that the programme would deliver improved Water Sanitation And Hygiene (WASH) services to 2,000 schools and health care facilities and assist 500 communities to achieve open defecation free status. The bank said the programme will be implemented as part of the Federal Government’s National Action Plan (NAP) for the revitalisation of Nigeria’s water supply, sanitation and hygiene sector.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
Business

MAN: CBN’s naira4dollar to curb forex squeeze

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s policy on foreign exchange codenamed “Naira4dollar,” as a positive step to curbing further devaluation of the local currency and also reflate the economy. MAN’s Director-General, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who disclosed this to New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the new scheme was […]
Business

Living: A tale of woes across Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondents

• Life is hopeless in Benue, says house wife • ‘My salary doesn’t last a month’ • Prices beyond consumers reach – food stuff seller • We‘re in a quagmire –Kano resident   For many Nigerians, it is a bleak Easter. No thanks to the rising cost of living occasioned by the cost of foodstuff […]
Business

Capital budget: FG set to release 25% to MDAs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

PRESSURE Federal Government has been under revenue squeeze aftermath of COVID-19 challenge   Implementation of the 2021 budget (capital component) may soon start in earnest, following feelers gathered across ministries, department and agencies of government. Budget Office of the Federation in a memo sent to MDAs last week requested them to prepare 25 per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica