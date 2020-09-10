World Bank awards contract for gully erosion control in Edo

The World Bank- Assisted Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) disclosed yesterday the award of contract for the erosion control of the ravaged Iguosa community, a suburb of Benin in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Alex Oleije, stated this during the presentation of cheques for compensation to the Project Affected Persons (PAP) in the community. He said the process was preparatory to the commencement of civil works at the Iguosa gully site, pointing out that the payment, which was carried out under the approval of the World Bank, was in compliance with the institution’s guidelines and global best practices.

Oleije further explained that “part of the guidelines require that persons whose properties are on the right of way and would be affected by the construction work should be compensated before the commencement of civil works.”

