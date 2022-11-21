News Top Stories

World Bank awards Oyetola ‘Best Governor on Efficiency of Public Expenditure’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Prudent management of resources and ability to deploy little resources judiciously to achieve more has earned Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun recognition by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the World Bank Group.

To this end, Oyetola was adjudged the “Best Governor on Efficiency of Public Expenditure” by the World Bank’s States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS), beating 35 other governors to clinch the coveted award. Similarly Osun, as a state, also clinched another award of excellence for being the “Top” performer on Domestic Revenue Mobilisation.

The awards were bestowed on the governor and the state in Abuja at an event tagged, “Federal Government of Nigeria/ World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability recognition dinner with governors/awards Night.”

The event was organised to celebrate the achievements of SFTAS since inception at the Transcorps Hilton, Abuja.

The global bank said the Osun Governor clinched the award following reforms which he deployed and which have impacted positively on the fiscal transparency and accountability in public resource management of the state.

SFTAS is a programme that encourages and motivates Nigerian states towards improvement of their public finance management systems, processes and institution aimed at strengthening fiscal transparency to help build trust in government, facilitate accountability in public resource management and ensure sustainability in the participating states.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG empowers 7,500 women farmers with agric inputs

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Government yesterday said it has empowered 7,500 women farmers across the country with various agricultural inputs and specialised crops. It was disclosed that such attention was given to women farmers, because a great percentage of them engaged in farming activities, but adversely disadvantaged in many ways. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo […]
News

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium in honour of Kaduna train attack victims

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The much publicised 13th colloquium in commemoration of the 70th birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was yesterday abruptly cancelled in honour of the victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack. Tinubu, who announced the cancelation of the birthday colloquium, said due to his busy schedule in the last […]
News

Buhari’s harder on bandits than IPOB – Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…says President never accepted offer to be B’Haram negotiator The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has been harder on bandits operating in the country even though he has yet to declare them as terrorists like the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica