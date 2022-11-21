World Bank awards Oyetola ‘Best Governor on Efficiency of Public Expenditure’

Prudent management of resources and ability to deploy little resources judiciously to achieve more has earned Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun recognition by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the World Bank Group.

To this end, Oyetola was adjudged the “Best Governor on Efficiency of Public Expenditure” by the World Bank’s States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS), beating 35 other governors to clinch the coveted award. Similarly Osun, as a state, also clinched another award of excellence for being the “Top” performer on Domestic Revenue Mobilisation.

The awards were bestowed on the governor and the state in Abuja at an event tagged, “Federal Government of Nigeria/ World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability recognition dinner with governors/awards Night.”

The event was organised to celebrate the achievements of SFTAS since inception at the Transcorps Hilton, Abuja.

The global bank said the Osun Governor clinched the award following reforms which he deployed and which have impacted positively on the fiscal transparency and accountability in public resource management of the state.

SFTAS is a programme that encourages and motivates Nigerian states towards improvement of their public finance management systems, processes and institution aimed at strengthening fiscal transparency to help build trust in government, facilitate accountability in public resource management and ensure sustainability in the participating states.

