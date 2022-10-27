World Bank bemoans currency depreciation in Nigeria, others

The World Bank has said the shrinking value of the currencies of most developing economies is driving up food and fuel prices in a manner that could deepen the food and energy crises that many of them already face. The bank in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook report said in U.S. dollar terms, the prices of most commodities had declined from their recent peaks amid concerns of an impending global recession. The naira has depreciated steadily to N758 to the dollar at the parallel market and N438.16 as at October 26 at the official market.

The World Bank noted that from the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February through the end of last month, the price of Brent crude oil in U.S. dollars fell nearly six per cent. The report said: “Yet, because of currency depreciations, almost 60 percent of oil-importing emerging-market and developing economies saw an increase in domesticcurrency oil prices during this period. Nearly 90 percent of these economies also saw a larger increase in wheat prices in localcurrency terms compared to the rise in U.S. dollars “Elevated prices of energy commodities that serve as inputs to agricultural production have been driving up food prices. During the first three quarters of 2022, food-price inflation in South Asia averaged more than 20 per cent.

“Food price inflation in other regions, including Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, averaged between 12 and 15 per cent.” World Bank’s Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions Pablo Saavedra said: “East Asia and the Pacific has been the only region with low foodprice inflation, partly because of broadly stable prices of rice, the region’s key staple.

