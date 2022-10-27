News

World Bank bemoans currency depreciation in Nigeria, others

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The World Bank has said the shrinking value of the currencies of most developing economies is driving up food and fuel prices in a manner that could deepen the food and energy crises that many of them already face. The bank in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook report said in U.S. dollar terms, the prices of most commodities had declined from their recent peaks amid concerns of an impending global recession. The naira has depreciated steadily to N758 to the dollar at the parallel market and N438.16 as at October 26 at the official market.

The World Bank noted that from the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February through the end of last month, the price of Brent crude oil in U.S. dollars fell nearly six per cent. The report said: “Yet, because of currency depreciations, almost 60 percent of oil-importing emerging-market and developing economies saw an increase in domesticcurrency oil prices during this period. Nearly 90 percent of these economies also saw a larger increase in wheat prices in localcurrency terms compared to the rise in U.S. dollars “Elevated prices of energy commodities that serve as inputs to agricultural production have been driving up food prices. During the first three quarters of 2022, food-price inflation in South Asia averaged more than 20 per cent.

“Food price inflation in other regions, including Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, averaged between 12 and 15 per cent.” World Bank’s Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions Pablo Saavedra said: “East Asia and the Pacific has been the only region with low foodprice inflation, partly because of broadly stable prices of rice, the region’s key staple.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari: We’ve sufficiently degraded B’Haram, IPOB, other criminals

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

President Muhammad Buhari has said that his government has sufficiently degraded the attacks and other criminal activities of Boko Haram, IPOB and other similar criminal organisations, this is even the President, commended the Nigerian police and other security outfits for their resilience and doggedness in the fight against the prevailing security challenges in the country. […]
News

LCCI seeks compensation for victims, business support

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following report that the country’s economy would have lost about N700 billion to #EndSARS protests, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has described the unprecedented level of destruction and vandalism as one of the darkest moments in Nigeria’s recent history. LCCI President, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, who declared this in a statement made available […]
News

2023: NEF rejects Ango Abudulahi’s consensus, says forum is apolitical

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has distanced itself from the endorsement of Northern presidential consensus aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The group in a statement Sunday signed by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the forum is not affiliated with any political party or aspirant and is strongly committed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica