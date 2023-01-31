News

World Bank boosts Nigeria’s technical, vocational training with $200m

The World Bank said it advanced over $200 million as support to Nigeria in the area of technical and vocational training. The global bank confirmed the amount yesterday in Abuja at the unveiling of framework for National Apprenticeship and Traineeship System (NATS) ‘skill for prosperity’ by the Industrial Training Fund ( ITF).

The programme is another vocational training scheme of ITF meant to tackle incidences of high unemployment within the ranks of youths in the country. Speaking at the ocassion, which had in attendance other stakeholders like United Kingdom’s Skills for Prosperity (S4P), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) amongst others, World Bank official from Nigeria’s regional office, Mr. Tude Adekola, underscored the importance of skill acquisition as panacea to solving rising unemployment challenge in Nigeria. He said: “For us at World Bank, we are very interested in this program.

“That is why we always urge the government ( MDAs) to take lead in skill acquisition development. “We are ready to work with all stakeholders including the ITF and others to enthrone inclusive based education in Nigeria. “On the part World Bank, we provided $200 to government to support technical vocation in Nigeria. “We have our presence in some States in Nigeria like North West in Kano, Gombe in North East, Aba in South East and Ekiti in South West to support informal apprenticeship where we give support to development of technical education.”

 

