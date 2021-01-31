News Top Stories

World Bank commits $12bn to vaccination project in Africa

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with ag ency reports Comment(0)

The World Bank has committed $12 billion to African countries to support vaccination programmes across a continent that has not been able to keep pace with developed nations’ rollouts, the lender announced yesterday.

 

The World Bank money will be in the form of grants or on “highly concessional terms,” said David Malpass, President of the World Bank, in a statement following a January 27 virtual meeting on the Africa COVID- 19 vaccine financing and deployment strategy.

 

Bloomberg quoted Malpass as saying that: “We’re preparing emergency vaccine financing projects in 21 countries in Africa, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Niger, Mozambique, Tunisia, Eswatini and Cabo Verde to name a few. The funds are available now.”

 

The cost of vaccinating 60  percent of Africa’s 1.3 billion people would be between $10 billion and $15 billion, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control.

 

The continent has secured 36 per cent of its vaccine needs, with 25 per cent of the doses to come from the Covax initiative and 11percent from a separate African Union programme Africa’s CDC said. But it’s far behind the rest of the world in terms of acquisition and inoculations, with richer nations having secured the scarce shots early.

 

“Since the outbreak of COVID- 19, the bank has committed $25 billion to African countries to support their health and economic recovery, and we expect to commit an additional $15 billion by June,” Malpass said.

 

“We urge leaders of African countries to move quickly to secure vaccinations for their populations, and to avail themselves of the financing available from us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NAFDAC: Alcohol contributes to 3m deaths yearly

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…cuts production in pet bottles, sachets by 50%   The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the negative impact of alcohol on health, saying its consumption contributes to three million deaths each year globally.  Also, NAFDAC said blamed the abuse of alcohol for disablities and poor […]
News

Drinking tea, coffee daily can cut death risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Drinking plenty of both green tea and coffee has been linked to a lower risk of dying from any cause among people with Type 2 diabetes. According to the findings of a new research published by online journal; ‘British Medical Journal’ (BMJ), Open Diabetes Research & Care, drinking four or more cups daily of green […]
News

IMF names Pazarbasioglu as director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, yesterday announced her intention to name Ms. Ceyla Pazarbasioglu as Director of the Strategy, Policy, and Review Department.   Ms. Pazarbasioglu is expected to assume her new role on September 15, 2020 and will succeed Martin Mühleisen, whose appointment as a Special Advisor to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica