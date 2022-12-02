News

World Bank: COVID-19 pushed Nigeria, others to improve electricity access

Efforts to recover from COVID-19 triggered improvement in electricity access policies in countries such as Nigeria and Ethiopia, the World Bank has said. In the latest edition of its RISE (Regulatory Indicators for Sustainable Energy) report, which evaluates energy policies and regulatory frameworks across a set of indicators, the World Bank said: “The pandemic was a strong trigger: nearly half of the 140 surveyed countries in each region included new policies to minimise disruptions to electricity access, quality, and affordabilityintheirCOVID-19 recovery packages. “Many governments improved their electricity access policies, with sub- Saharan Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean scoring the highest on this indicator.

This included the two largest energy accessdeficit countries—Nigeria and Ethiopia— which showed noteworthy progress thanks to policy and regulatory measures on electrification planning, frameworks for mini grids and off-grid systems, and consumer affordability of electricity.” Commenting on the report, World Bank Vice President for Infrastructure, Riccardo Puliti, said: “Confronted with multiple crises, now more than ever countries are recognising the urgency of connecting their populations to sustainable, affordable and resilient energy sources. “Clear policy frameworks and planning enable governments to map out their energy strategies and to provide the predictability and transparency needed to attract investments.”

 

