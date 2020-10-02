World Bank, CPMI unveil report on financial inclusion

The World Bank and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) yesterday published the Payment Aspects of Financial Inclusion (PAFI) report, which is aimed at helping national authorities track progress in enhancing access to, and use of, transaction accounts. According to a press release issued by the Bank for International Settlements(BIS), the new CPMI-World Bank report would also help national authorities apply the(PAFI guidance for expanding ac-cess to payment services.

The statement noted: “To enhance financial inclusion from a payments perspective, it is important to accurately evaluate a country’s current situation and its progress.” Specifically, it said that the report “provides tools for helping national authorities undertake diagnostic studies and to measure and track progress in enhancing access to, and use of, transaction accounts.

“The tools allow comparisons with international benchmarks and/or with a jurisdiction’s own situation over time, and make it easier to follow reform efforts in the area of financial inclusion from a payments perspective.” The report was prepared for the CPMI and the World Bank Group by a task force consisting of representatives from CPMI central banks, non-CPMI central banks active in the area of financial inclusion and international financial institutions.

Significantly, the report follows the publication of PAFI in 2016 and Payment aspects of financial inclusion in the fintech era in April 2020. The 2016 report outlined seven guiding principles for public and private sector stakeholders and recommended key actions for countries seeking to implement these principles, while the April 2020 report provided additional guidance on recent fintech developments that have relevant implications for PAFI’s underlying objectives.

Like this: Like Loading...