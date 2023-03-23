World Bank creates new Vice Presidency for ethics, internal Justice

Word bank group President David Malpass, yesterday, announced the creation of a new Vice Presidency for Ethics and Internal Justice, which he said is aimed at reinforcing the Bank Group’s culture, promote corporate values, and strengthen the institution’s ethics and internal justice function to better serve staff. According to a press release, Malpass announced that Lisa Rosen, currently Chief Compliance Officer for the Bank of England, has been chosen to fill this new role. “This appointment – and the creation of a new vice presidency for internal justice – mark important milestones in our efforts to further strengthen the ethics and values of the World Bank Group,” said Malpass. “As we continue our work to improve responsiveness to the needs of staff and enhance our corporate culture, Lisa Rosen’s deep experience in compliance and integrity makes her an excellent addition to our management team to lead these efforts,” he added. Rosen, a British citizen, is responsible for the development and implementation of the internal compliance strategy at the Bank of England. Prior to this role, Rosen was the Chief Compliance Officer of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) where she led the team that covered all aspects of the EBRD’s ethics, compliance, and integrity mandate. Rosen also represented the EBRD at the Financial Action Task Force, the OECD’s Anti-Corruption Network, ENMO, and numerous other international
Related Articles
AM Best affirms credit ratings of Continental Re
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Continental Reinsurance Plc (CRe) (Nigeria), the operating holding company of the Continental Re group of companies. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CRe’s balance sheet strength, which AM […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Naira Redesign: Propelling functional cashless economy
Although activities of some unscrupulous members of the public have caused hitches in the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign programme, the policy is facilitating the country’s journey to functional cashless economy, writes Tony Chukwunyem Clearly, it was not a coincidence that it was in his remarks at the “eNaira 1 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Energy Transition: Experts task African countries on financial commitments
African countries must increase their financial commitments and chart their unique paths toward achieving a just energy transition, experts have said. They stated this at session to assess the needs, challenges and opportunities of implementing a just energy transition in Africa during the Africa Climate Week. The event, titled: “The Just Transition in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)