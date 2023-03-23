World Bank creates new Vice Presidency for ethics, internal Justice

Word bank group President David Malpass, yesterday, announced the creation of a new Vice Presidency for Ethics and Internal Justice, which he said is aimed at reinforcing the Bank Group’s culture, promote corporate values, and strengthen the institution’s ethics and internal justice function to better serve staff. According to a press release, Malpass announced that Lisa Rosen, currently Chief Compliance Officer for the Bank of England, has been chosen to fill this new role. “This appointment – and the creation of a new vice presidency for internal justice – mark important milestones in our efforts to further strengthen the ethics and values of the World Bank Group,” said Malpass. “As we continue our work to improve responsiveness to the needs of staff and enhance our corporate culture, Lisa Rosen’s deep experience in compliance and integrity makes her an excellent addition to our management team to lead these efforts,” he added. Rosen, a British citizen, is responsible for the development and implementation of the internal compliance strategy at the Bank of England. Prior to this role, Rosen was the Chief Compliance Officer of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) where she led the team that covered all aspects of the EBRD’s ethics, compliance, and integrity mandate. Rosen also represented the EBRD at the Financial Action Task Force, the OECD’s Anti-Corruption Network, ENMO, and numerous other international

