World Bank: Debt crisis threatens developing nations

Developing nations remain at risk of a debt crisis due to the impact of the global pandemic, and the World Bank is working on ways to reduce the burden, President David Malpass has said. The Washington-based development lender and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are collaborating closely on designing plans that connect debt reductions to freeing up resources for countries to invest in health care and initiatives to fight climate change, Malpass said. Reuters quoted Malpass as saying in a Bloomberg TV interview that a debt crisis “is a prominent risk for some of the countries at the bottom, and that has to do with the difficulty of getting new investment,” adding that “the rest of the world should see that there’s a beneficial linkage” in finding ways to reduce unsustainable debt in developing countries. Malpass spoke before the start of a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 biggest economies on Friday, where they’re expected to discuss creating $500 billion of new IMF reserve assets called spe
Exchange rate unification: CBN weakens official naira to N380/$1
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may have finally unified the country's multiple exchange rates as it Friday altered the official exchange rate at which it sells the naira to the dollar on its website to N380/$1 from the N361 per dollar that the website had reflected since March 20, this year.
#EndSARS protest: BudgIT commends Nigerians
BudgIT Foundation has commended Nigerian citizens for staging a worldwide protest against what it described as, "culture of recklessness and impunity of officers in the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).
AfDB seeks partnerships with Nordic businesses
Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization at the African Development Bank (AfDB), Solomon Quaynor, has said that there are strategic investment opportunities on the continent that Nordic businesses will find attractive.
