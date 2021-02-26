World Bank: Debt crisis threatens developing nations

Developing nations remain at risk of a debt crisis due to the impact of the global pandemic, and the World Bank is working on ways to reduce the burden, President David Malpass has said. The Washington-based development lender and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are collaborating closely on designing plans that connect debt reductions to freeing up resources for countries to invest in health care and initiatives to fight climate change, Malpass said. Reuters quoted Malpass as saying in a Bloomberg TV interview that a debt crisis “is a prominent risk for some of the countries at the bottom, and that has to do with the difficulty of getting new investment,” adding that “the rest of the world should see that there’s a beneficial linkage” in finding ways to reduce unsustainable debt in developing countries. Malpass spoke before the start of a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 biggest economies on Friday, where they’re expected to discuss creating $500 billion of new IMF reserve assets called spe

Like this: Like Loading...