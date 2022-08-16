World Bank decries Nigeria’s N6.7trn yearly fuel subsidy

...says country facing existential threat

The World Bank, on Wednesday, again raised the alarm that Nigeria was currently on life-support with death imminent if it chooses to sustain the current subsidy on premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol. It said that government of Nigeria, from the public finance perspective, was facing an existential threat.It warned that the situation should not be downplayed, saying that is the actual reality.

Senior Public Sector Specialist, Domestic Resource Mobilisation, Rajul Awasthi, gave the warnings when he spoke at a virtual pre-summit themed: Critical Tax Reforms for Shared Prosperity, an event organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). He recalled that between 2015 and 2019, Nigeria’s non-oil revenue was among the lowest in the world and as a result the second lowest in spending.

He illustrated his position with a slide, which showed Nigeria’s Development Update (NDU). Awasthi warned that Nigeria had no choice but to end fuel subsidy eventually and was averse to the continued payment of trillions of naira on fuel subsidy by the government and the attendant economic challenges.

According to him, Nigeria remained in an unfavourable economic situation due to dwindling revenue. He statd that Nigeria was in an unfavourable economic situation due to dwindling revenue, adding that the continued payment of trillions of naira on fuel subsidy by the government and the attendant economic challenges would be detrimental to Nigeria’s economic wellbeing.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had recently revealed that a total of N6.72 trillion was the full-year budget for petrol subsidy payment in 2023 by the Federal Govenrment if the next president decides to continue with the policy that had been identified as a drain on the economy. Awasthi said: “Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa and the largest country in Africa by population, so it is critical to Africa’s progress.

There is no doubt about that. “But the government of Nigeria, from the public finance perspective, is facing an existential threat. Let’s not downplay the situation. That is the actual reality. “Nigeria is 115th out of 115 countries in terms of the average revenue to Gross Domestic Product ratio.

Despite the oil prices rising the way they have been, net oil and gas revenues have been coming down because of the tremendous impact of the subsidy. “So, what is going to happen in 2022? The federation’s revenues are going to be significantly lower. They are already very low, and Nigeria is already the lowest in the world out of 115 large countries and this year, it’s going to be lower than what it was in 2020 because of the debilitating impact of fuel subsidy.”

He called on government to bridge the gap in the non-oil sector, value-added tax (VAT) compliance gaps, which he described as immense. He also canvassed that tax expenditures should be rationalised, as well.

He stated that it was imperative for technology deployment in tax administration and data sharing between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the states’ internal revenue services to boost the revenue from personal income tax.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...