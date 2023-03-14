World Bank: Digital technologies key to boosting Africa’s economic growth

With Africa’s share of the global workforce projected to become the largest in the world by 2100, it is critical for African countries to increase the uptake of digital technologies to drive employment growth for the more than 22 million Africans joining the workforce each year, a new World Bank report released yesterday, has said. The report entitled, “Digital Africa: Technological Transformation for Jobs” provides a comprehensive analysis of how digital technologies can enable economic transformation and boost jobs in the region. It also sheds light on how policy and regulatory reforms can widen the availability and increase usage of digital technologies.

According to the report, of all the regions in the world, sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) displays the largest gap between the availability of digital infrastructure and people’s actual usage. It cited data provided by Global System for Mobile Communications Association which showed that on average across countries in SSA, 84 per cent of a given country’s population had at least some level of 3G mobile internet availability and 63 per cent had some level of 4G mobile internet services, but only 22 per cent were using mobile internet services at the end of 2021.

“The minimal usage of mobile internet is a lost opportunity for inclusive growth in Africa,” said Andrew Dabalen, World Bank Chief Economist for Africa. “Closing the uptake gap would increase the continent’s potential to create jobs for its growing population and boost economic recovery in a highly digitalised world.” The report noted that even though technology and innovation are known to drive long-term economic growth and can lead to much-needed modernization in economic activities across agriculture, manufacturing and services, the digital divide continues to grow between large formal and micro-sized informal enterprises, between young men- and older women- owned enterprises, and between richer, urban, and more educated households and poorer, rural, and less educated households. Specifically, it stated that only two per cent of microsized firms owned by young women and eight per cent of micro-firms owned by young men use a computer.

