Business

World Bank: Education must remain priority in all countries

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

As the world marked International Day of Education last week, the World Bank has advicated it should be a day to mobilise political ambition, actions, and solutions to recover learning losses due to the pandemic, while recognising that even before the pandemic, there was a learning crisis. According to the Global Director, Education Global Practice World Bank, Jaime Saavedra, today, more than ever, “we need to spark national and global efforts to end learning poverty. “About two-thirds of children globally are in learning poverty. That is, they are unable to read and understand a simple text by the age of 10. “That is unacceptable and a threat to the growth and development prospects of many countries.” He said in most countries, the right to education was enshrined in constitutions and a visible part of all political platforms.

“But in most middle- and lowincome countries, this right is, at best, only partially fulfilled. In some cases, low quality education leads to poor student outcomes, and in others, basic education is not free or the education experience is interrupted by protracted conflict,” he said. “The problem is not that we don’t know how to set up a good school and a decent education system. Good examples abound.

“The problem is the lack of political will and an understanding of how big the problem actually is. A 2021 paper by Lee Crawfurd et.al of the Centre for Global Development showed that public officials in 35 countries underestimated the share of 10-year-olds in their countries who could not read and understand a simple text. “They said that on average, the figure should be 25 per cent.

The reality was 47 per cent. This may explain why there is often no sense of urgency or low prioritization of education in budget decisions,” he added. Saavedra pointed out that as policymakers underestimate the magnitude of the challenge, it should not be a surprise that expenditures per pupil were insufficient to provide a decent education for all. According to the 2022 Education Finance Watch by the World Bank and UNESCO, annual expenditures per pupil in basic education in high-middle income countries are $1,080, while it is an appallingly low $53 in low-income countries.

He said: “These numbers pale compared to the $7,800 observed on average in OECD countries. Prices differ across countries, but even with those differences, it is impossible to ensure a decent education with such low expenditures. “More financial resources are needed to hire and pay teachers, for infrastructure, digital resources, teaching material and teachers’ professional development, particularly in low-income countries. But there is also space for improving efficiency. “For example, books, buildings, and tablets can be purchased more efficiently (in low-income countries, 30 per cent of the goods and services line of the budget goes unspent) and in a way that avoids corruption. “Technology can support systems management and help make teachers’ work more efficient and impactful. But the most important action to improve efficiency is to make sure that the people working in schools and managing the system are the best and perform at their best.”

He further observed that expenditures on education personnel comprised anywhere between 60 per cent and 90 per cent of country education budgets, adding that getting the most out of these professionals was a critical step to improving education. “Teachers and education professionals define the quality of an education system. And it is precisely that human factor that defines the quality of an education system. The quality of the learning experience for a child or a young person depends mostly on the quality of the interaction with their teachers.

“Teachers must be able to inspire students, foster their creativity, teach them how to learn, and develop all their potential. That is not an easy job. Hence, education systems must bring the best professionals to the teaching career. “Regrettably, there are still many education systems where political criteria determines who is selected as a teacher or principal or where the teacher is deployed. When that happens, it doesn’t matter how much is invested in books, technology, or buildings, the chances of good quality education are very low.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

5G to account for 50% global subscriptions – Ericson

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

As Nigeria prepares to launch into the fifth generation (5G) technology era, the global vendor, Ericsson, has said that the technology will be the fastest deployed mobile generation to date.   The company in its latest mobility report said the fast deployment is buoyed by the decreasing cost of 5G smartphones globally.   According to […]
Business

Report: Emerging markets burn through FX reserves in 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Emerging markets have been consuming their stockpiles of foreign exchange reserves this year at a faster pace than in previous bouts of currency weakness as central banks fight to defend their currencies against the mighty U.S. dollar, Reuters said in a report yesterday. China, which holds the world’s largest total forex reserves in excess of […]
Business

Report casts doubts on Nigerians’ interest in eNaira

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

While Nigerians and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are still basking in the euphoria of the successful launch of the country’s version of digital currency, eNaira, a new report has raised the alarm that lack of trust in government’s disposition to policies could negatively affect the prospect of the initiative. According to the Bitcoin.com […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica