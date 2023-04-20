World Bank: Funding key to energy transition in developing countries

The World Bank has said that developing countries need higher capital flows to finance energy transition. In a press release issued yesterday, the bank stated: “Energy transition in developing countries will require an unprecedented transformation of the power sector infrastructure, with scaling up of energy efficiency and renewable energy as well as a phasing down of coalfired power generation.” It added that “without the means to fund an energy transition and network infrastructure, developing countries often pay more for electricity; they cannot access energy efficiency or renewable energy projectsand are locked into fossil fuel projects with high and volatile costs. In essence, they face a triple penalty for their energy transition that becomes a poverty trap.” The Bretton Woods institution estimated that low and middle-income countries host 89 per cent of the approximately $1 trillion in global coal-fired power generation at risk of being stranded. According to the bank, “to fund a just power transition will require much higher capital flows than are being mobilised today in order to meet the growth needed in lower carbon electricity production.” It listed three key barriers, which it said, prevent developing countries from accelerating their energy transition. As the Washington-based lender put it, “first, renewable energy projects entail prohibitively high upfront capital costs, and many countries lock themselves into costly and high carbon energy choices with inefficient energy subsidies. “Second, developing countries face a high cost of capital that distorts their investment choices away from renewables.”