World Bank: G-20 endorses extending debt relief to year-end

Finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations are supportive of an extension of debt relief for the world’s poorest nations through to the end of the year, World Bank President, David Malpass has said. “I’m pleased that the G-20 is endorsing the extension,” he said in an interview with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on Bloomberg Television Wednesday. The G-20, which met this morning, is also urging private-sector creditors to participate, he said. The G-20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative, which took effect last May, delivered $5 billion in relief for more than 40 countries in 2020, according to the World Bank. The G-20 last October extended the program, originally set to expire in December 2020, through June, and agreed to consider a further six-month extension later.
Related Articles
Firm launches campaign to reward consumers
International Breweries Plc, makers of Hero Lager, a brand of premium lager beer, has launched “Rise Like a Hero” campaign to reward their consumers across the country. The promo, according to the International Breweries Marketing Director, Tolulope Adedeji, is to put smiles on the faces of its numerous consumers, who have stuck to the brand […]
What keeps Still Autos Limited winning – Auto dealer, Issa Adebayo
One of Nigeria’s leading automobile dealers and business moguls, Issa Adebayo of Still Autos Limited and Chief Executive Officer of Adebayo Group of Companies has revealed in a recent interview what makes his company different from other automobile companies in the country. “The prices we offer are the very last we can go , […]
Nigeria, others left behind in EM debt rush, Moody’s says
Nigeria and other world’s poorest countries are struggling to get access to international debt markets, rating agency Moody’s said recently, even as bond issuance by bigger emerging markets and the rest of the world surges to record highs. According to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria will avoid issuing Eurobonds due to their expense, and […]
