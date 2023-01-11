Business Top Stories

World Bank: Global recession’ll hurt growth in Nigeria, others

The World Bank has said that growth in countries in sub- Saharan African (SSA) such as Nigeria, which export oil and industrial metals, will be severely affected by a sharper than anticipated slowdown of the global economy. The bank, which stated this in its latest Global Economic Prospects report released yesterday, also warned that there would be higher borrowing costs and a higher risk of debt distress in many SSA economies if global financial conditions worsen due to unrelenting inflation.

According to the report, “a deeper-than-anticipated slowdown of the global economy could cause sharp declines in global commodity prices dampening growth in SSA exporters of oil and industrial metals. Global financial conditions could tighten more if global inflation pressures persist longer-than-expected leading to higher borrowing costs and a higher risk of debt distress in many SSA economies.

“SSA food systems, already stressed by elevated costs of farming inputs and weather-induced production losses, remain particularly vulnerable to further disruptions that could lead to surging food prices and increased food insecurity. “High levels of violence and conflict could escalate further if living standards continue to deteriorate. This together with increased frequency and severity of climate change induced weather shocks could further disrupt agriculture and delay large infrastructure and mining projects in some countries.” It said that the global economy, which is forecast to grow just 1.7 per cent this year – a sharp decrease from the three per cent that the bank predicted in June, was “perilously close to falling into recession.” The report blamed factors such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact of Covid-19.

It stated that growth in SSA softened markedly last year to 3.4 per cent as sharp cost-of-living increases together with weak external demand and tighter global financial conditions tempered post-pandemic recoveries in many countries. “Pandemic-induced weakness in fiscal positions lingered, with the government debt surpassing 60 per cent of GDP in almost half of SSA economies last year. Debt sustainability deteriorated further in many non-oil-producing countries, leading to rising borrowing costs, capital outflows, and credit rating downgrades.

 

