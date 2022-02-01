‘World Bank, IMF, FG failed power sector’

WORRISOME

About 43 per cent of the population is not connected to the national grid

The World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Federal Government jointly contributed to the problems in Nigeria’s electricity industry with poor management of the resources given to improve the operation of the sector, the National Coordinator, Coalition for Affordable and Regular Electricity (CARE), Comrade Chinedu Bosah, has said.

He said that the resources included monetary and technical support granted Nigeria with a view to transformibg the sector.

In an interview with New Telegraph, Bosah faulted claims by the World Bank that it had provided Nigeria with up to $1.3 trillion loans in the last few years to improve its generation, distribution and transmission segments, adding that it was either the funds were not properly chaneled to government nor not given at all.

He said: “How can one explain a situation where an institution claimed to have given $1.3 trillion to Nigeria for a particular purpose and the impacts are not felt in the last five to 10 years?

“Currently, Nigerians are groping in darkness, due to irregular supply of power. Then the question is where is the $1.3 trillion? Who collected the money from the World Bank and where are the organisations/agencies, which used the money? All these questions must be asked and answers must be provided if Nigeria would get to the roots of its power crisis.

Also, Bosah said that the efforts made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide funds to the Nigerian power sector amounted to nothing, as the industry remains unproductive.

Government, Bosah said, introduced and implemented the National Rural Electrification Programmes years ago, with a view to providing electricity to the urban, semi-urban and rural dwellers.

He regretted that government spent huge amount of money to promote the initiative, without recording any meaningful developments.

He said that it was worrisome as the Federal Government failed to provide electricity to 85 million Nigerians as about 43 per cent of the population do not have grid electricity, a development, which according to him, implies that Nigeria has the largest energy deficit in Africa.

On privatisation, he said the sector had failed woefully, due to the fact that it cannot provide regular electricity to Nigerians 16 years after it was sold to private sector operators.

The operators, according to him, have shown that they do not have the capacity to improve electricity in the country, let alone guaranteeing uninterrupted supply of power in the country.

He said the country had the potential to provide off-grid electricity sufficiently, due to its many natural resources.

Resources such as solar, coal, wind and biomass are in large quantities in Nigeria and yet the country cannot generate electricity from them.

He commended government’s efforts at providing solar electricity across the country, adding that the steps were in the direction, in view of the fact the resources are being wasted daily.

“The 5,000 solar power equipment promised by the Federal Government is good, if it is well implemented. The country is noted for not walking its talk. Government is fond of making empty promises. It always finds it difficult to actualise its plans. Hoping that the 5,000 solar power promises would be a reality,” he added.

