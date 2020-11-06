World Bank, IMF meetings shifted to 2022

The World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have announced that the planned World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings scheduled to take place in Marrakesh , Morocco, in October 2021 will be postponed by 12 months until 2022 due to the COVID-19, according to a press release issued by the IMF yesterday.

The annual meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the WBG and IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C. and every third year in another member country.

The annual meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, global financial stability, poverty eradication, inclusive economic growth and job creation, climate change, and others

