World Bank, IMF, others seek action on global food crisis

The Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu, Managing Director of the, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, Executive Director, World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley and Director General , World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, have called for continued urgent action to address the global crisis on food and nutrition security. A joint statement is- sued by the leaders of the global organisations yesterday, partly read: “We call on governments and donors to support country- level efforts to address the needs in hotspots, share information and strengthen crisis preparedness. The WFP and FAO need funds urgently to serve the most vulnerable immediately.

“In 2022, WFP and partners reached a record number of people – more than 140 million – with food and nutrition assistance, based on a record-breaking $14 billion in contributions, of which $7.3 billion came from the United States Government alone.

WFP sent over $3 billion in cash-based transfers to people in 72 countries and provided support to school feeding programs in 80 countries, including 15 million children through direct support and more than 90 million children through bolstering government national school feeding programs. FAO has invested $1 billion to support more than 40 million people in rural areas with time sensitive agricultural interventions. These activities were primarily focused on the 53 countries listed in the Global Report on Food Crises.”

