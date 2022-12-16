World Bank: Loans to Nigeria in 30 months now $9bn

…seeks end to multiple exchange rates, subsidy l5,000 firms, individuals owe FG N5.2trn –Minister

The World Bank has estimated that its loan facility to Nigeria in the past 30 months is in the region of $9 billion granted at highly concessionary rates.

This comes as the global bank advised on the importance of adopting a single and market reflective exchange rate and halting fuel subsidy amongst other reforms, if Nigeria is desirous of charting a new growth from the current doldrum.

The global bank made the recommendations Thursday in Abuja at the launch of the World Bank’s Nigeria Development Update (NDU) and Country Economic Memorandum.

The report from the launch describes the main trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth and job creation in Nigeria over the past 20 years, and proposes a path forward with actionable policy options.

Specifically, the report said unlocking private investment would enable creation of more and better-quality jobs in a sustainable manner.

The World Bank said Nigeria could become a rising star again if it implements a comprehensive set of bold reforms in a timely manner The event was attended by some government officials including Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and his Edo State counterpart, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

The World Bank and its ally, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been consistent in advising Nigerian government to halt fuel subsidy and embrace a uniform exchange rate. Other reforms suggested by the World Bank to the Nigeria government were increase in non-oil revenues by raising Value Added Tax and strengthen tax reforms, contain inflation by reducing Federal Government’s recourse to CBN financing; reduce insecurity by strengthening rule of law; facilitate trade and boost domestic value addition by removing import and foreign exchange restrictions; increase access to finance by strengthening institutional infrastructure for financial intermediation and boost power generation by investing in infrastructure to reduce technical and commercial losses amongst others.

In his remark, World Bank’s Country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri, reiterated the bank’s mission to its host country, which he said “is to help host country eliminate poverty and makes life better.” He said the bank was able to attract funds in excess of over $9 billion for financing into Nigeria in the past 30 months on concessionary rates.

“These funds are not donation, they are concession. We should be seen as trust partner. Whatever we can do to help Nigeria we will do. The NDU report is part of the help. Nigeria’s future is full of potential and how it can get there. We are here as a partner. We will provide advice, we will never dictate. Nigeria is giant of Africa,” World Bank Country Director said.

In his keynote address, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, represented by the Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze, said the launch of NDU report was another opportunity for Nigeria to review critical challenges confronting the economy.

The Minister commended World Bank for its various policy advocacy and support to Nigeria. She said government haf embarked on a number of reforms, especially in the areas of revenue generation in the non-oil sector with the launch of Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative ( SRGI). The Minister said since its launch, government revenue from non-oil sector had recorded improved performance.

She listed measures adopted by the government to curtail oil theft in oil producing region, and assured the World Bank that importation of refined fuel would reduce drastically next year when Dangote Refinery comes on board in addition to the current effort to bring up both Kaduna and Port Harcourt refineries into operation by 2023.

“We need help. The Federal Government and subnational government alone can’t provide all the funding we need. “We need private sector, foreign and local, in securing the much needed investment,” she said.

