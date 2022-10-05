World Bank lowers Nigeria’s 2023 growth forecast to 3.2%

The World Bank has lowered its 2023 growth target for Nigeria to 3.2per cent from the 4 per cent it forecast for the country in April. It stated that growth for Africa’s three largest economies next year would be dragged down by falling oil prices.

Similarly, citing the country’s underperforming oil sector as well as increasing petroleum product subsidies, the World Bank also lowered its growth forecast for Nigeria in 2022 to 3.3 per cent, 0.5 percentage point lower than the 3.8 per cent it projected in April.

The latest forecasts are contained in the October edition of the World Bank’s Africa’s Pulse, a biannual analysis of the near-term regional macroeconomic outlook, and economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), which was released yesterday.

Specifically, the World Bank stated: “The Nigerian economy is projected to slow in 2023, down to 3.2 per cent (from 3.3 per cent) and persist at this level the following year. Growth will be supported mainly by the rebound in private consumption prompted mostly by accommodative monetary policy as inflationary pressures subside.

“Private consumption expenditure is forecast to decrease this year and grow next year. This performance will likely continue in 2024. On the production side, growth in 2023 will be supported by industry( withgrowthof 5.1percent) with the mega-refinery project.”

It said that economic growthinsub-SaharanAfrica was expected to slow to 3.3 per cent in 2022, from 4.1 per cent in 2021, a downward revision of 0.3 percentage point from the April 2022 Africa’s Pulse forecast.

According to the Bretton Woods institution, “the downwardrevision is on the back of multiple shocks affecting the economy, which include the slowing down of the global economy, tightening global financial conditions, elevated inflation driven by rising food and fuelpricesexacerbated by the war in Ukraine, adverse weather conditions, and rising risk of debt distress.”

Focusing on Nigeria, the World Bank stated: “Annual growth in Nigeria slowed from 3.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022 to 3.4 per cent in the second quarter.

The nonoil sector continued to support economic activity as oil production struggles to meet the OPEC+ quota of 1.8 million barrels per day. The nonoil sector grew by 4.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2022 comparedto 6.1 percent in the firstquarter. Thekeycontributors to the expansion were the informationand communications, finance and insurance, transportation, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors.

“Economic growth in Nigeria continues to suffer from an underperforming oil sector. Oil output was down by 11.8 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022 against 26 percent in the first quarter.

After dropping for the fifth consecutive quarter (from 1.4 million barrels per day in the first quarter to 1.2 million in thesecondquarter), oil production slowed further in August to a 50-year low of 1.13 million barrels per day, behind Angola (1.17 million). It continues to lag the production levels of last year (1.6 million barrels per day).

“Despiteelevated oilprices, the country’s (net) official oil earnings have not increased. Several headwinds, such as increasingpetroleumproduct subsidies (deducted directly from the gross oil earnings), limited investment in oil infrastructure, and theft on the pipelines, prevent the economy from realising gains from rising oil prices. Real GDP growth is expected to slow from 3.6 percent in 2021 to 3.3 percentin 2022,0.5 percentage point lower than theApril 2022 Africa’s Pulse forecast.”

The bank, which noted that Nigeria’s heavy reliance on imported petroleum products and constrained oil production, prevented it from benefitting from favorable terms of trade induced by the Russia-Ukraine war, explained that the downward revision partly reflects headwinds from rising food and fuel prices and a contractionary monetary policy.

It, however, pointed out that, on the demand side, Nigeria’s economic growth was supported by a moderate uptick in private consumption and investment, which have been held back by monetary policy tightening and insecurity.

T he Multilateral Development Bank, which forecast thatgovernmentdebtislikely to remain elevated across the continent at 59.5 per cent of GDP, down from 62 per cent in 2021, noted that “a higher debt burdenisalsoassociatedwith rising policyratesinadvanced economies—which push up debt servicing costs— and weak growth for most countries.”

