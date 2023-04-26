World Bank: More Countries Relying On Migration To Realise Growth Potential

Populations across the globe are aging at an unprecedented pace, making many countries increasingly reliant on migration to realize their long-term growth potential, according to a new report from the World Bank.

The report entitled, “World Development Report 2023: Migrants, Refugees, and Societies,” released yesterday, stated that this trend is a unique opportunity to make migration work better for economies and people.

“Wealthy countries as well as a growing number of middle-income countries—traditionally among the main sources of migrants—face diminishing populations, intensifying the global competition for workers and talent.

Meanwhile, most low-income countries are expected to see rapid population growth, putting them under pressure to create more jobs for young people. “Migration can be a powerful force for prosperity and development,” said World Bank Senior Managing Director, Axel van Trotsenburg.

“When it is managed properly, it provides benefits for all people — in origin and destination societies,” Axel noted. In the coming decades, the share of working-age adults will drop sharply in many countries. Spain, with a population of 47 million, is projected to shrink by more than one third by 2100, with those above age 65 increasing from 20 per cent to 39 per cent of the population.

Countries like Mexico, Thailand, Tunisia and Türkiye may soon need more foreign workers because their population is no longer growing. Beyond this demographic shift, the forces driving migration are also changing, making cross-border movements more diverse and complex.

Today, destination and origin countries span all income levels, with many countries such as Mexico, Nigeria, and the U.K. both sending and receiving migrants.