World Bank: Nigeria has potential to earn N600bn as duty on beer

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The World Bank has estimated that Nigeria could earn up to N600 billion by imposing excise duty on beer alone, if the country utilises the potential on excise regime. The global bank said that enhancing the excise regime offered the country an immediate opportunity for revenue increases.

It observed that although effective tax rates have increased marginally over the past five years at 0.06 per cent of GDP, Nigeria’s excise taxes were among the world’s lowest. The bank in a document unveiled recently on Nigeria’s economy, Nigeria Country Economic Memorandum, listed a number of options available for the largest country in Africa continent to boost its revenue. The bank said: “While the primary purpose of an excise tax is to internalise the social cost of harmful goods such as alcohol and tobacco, their revenue congratulation can also be important.

“Nigeria does not subject liquid fuel to tax, which is unfortunate, since excise taxes could capture the cost of burden of fuel on the environment, and this revenue source is inherently stable because demand for fuel is inelastic. “Similarly, Nigeria fares poorly in the administration of health taxes, having among the lowest excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco globally,” it said.

However, the bank noted that the recent addition of a N10 per liter excise duty on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages in the Finance Act of 2021 points to some appetite for marginal change. It said the level of ambition was still low, noting that the change is estimated to only raise N33 billion in 2023. The bank commended the Federal Government’s resolve to increase taxes on select items to ramp up more revenue from nonoil sources. “The Federal Government has indicated a commitment to increasing specific taxes on cigarettes from N2.9 to N4.2 per stick on top of the ad valorem rate of 20 per cent.

“While this is commendable, it is still marginal in impact both for the health and revenue mobilisation. The effective tax rates for both alcoholic and tobacco are less than half of the median of Nigeria’s Africa peers. “To effectively tap into this revenue source, Nigeria could retain the current ad valorem excise rates but significantly raise the components to better target individual products,” the bank suggested. In the bank’s estimation, retaining the current rates and gradually increasing the specific duty component to achieve tax incidence consistent with regional peers will generate additional revenue of N955 billion in the first year. “Specific excise rates are also preferable because they are simpler to administer and less vulnerable to avoidance through undervaluation,” said World Bank.

 

