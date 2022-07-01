Business

World Bank: Nigeria, India among countries with 1.7bn unbanked population

Nigeria and India are among the developing countries that account for the globe’s 1.7 billion unbanked adult population, the World Bank has said. The Bretton Woods institution, which disclosed this in its latest Global Findex 2021 report, stated that nearly half of the number live in seven countries, adding that most of the 1.7 billion unbanked adults are women.

The report partly read: “Globally, about 1.7 billion adults remain unbanked — without an account at a financial institution or through a mobile money provider. Because account ownership is nearly universal in high-income economies, virtually all these unbanked adults live in the developing world. Indeed, nearly half live in just seven developing economies: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, and Pakistan.

“Fifty-six percent of all unbanked adults are women. Women are overrepresented among the unbanked in economies where only a small share of adults are unbanked, such as China and India, as well as in those where half or more are, such as Bangladesh and Colombia. “Poor people also account for a disproportionate share of the unbanked. Globally, half of the unbanked adults come from the poorest 40 percent of households within their economy, the other half from the richest 60 percent. But the pattern varies among economies. “In those countries where half or more of adults are unbanked, the unbanked are as likely to come from a poorer household as from a wealthier one. In economies where only about 20 percent to 30 percent of adults are unbanked, however, the unbanked are much more likely to be poor.” In addition, the report stated that Africa contributed to the increase of mobile money transactions globally.

“In Sub-Saharan Africa, mobile money adoption continued to rise, such that 33 percent of adults now have a mobile money account, a share three times larger than the 10 percent global average,” it added. “Although mobile money services were originally designed to allow people to send remittances to friends and family living elsewhere within the country, adoption and usage have spread beyond those origins, such that three out of four mobile account owners in 2021 made or received at least one payment that was not person-to-person and 15 per cent of adults used their mobile money account to save.”

 

