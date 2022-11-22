News Top Stories

World Bank: Nigeria needs $3trn investment in infrastructure by 2050

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA Comment(0)

To provide all the infrastructure that the Nigerian economy needs to maximise its potential, the country would need to invest $3 trillion by 2050, the World Bank has said.

The Multilateral Development Bank, which stated this in a report, titled: “Nigeria Public Finance Review: Fiscal Adjustment for Better and Sustained Results,” launched in Abuja, yesterday, stressed that to promote economic development, Nigeria needed to increase its spending from its current low levels.

It said that macroeconomic and fiscal reforms were urgently needed to lift Nigeria’s development outcomes, which are severely constrained by inefficient use of resources.

 

According to the bank, “despite its vast development needs, Nigeria spends only $220 per Nigerian per year, and at merely 12 per cent of GDP, this is one of the lowest levels of spending in the world.”

Noting that Nigeria is among the eight economies with the lowest human capital in the world, ranked 167th out of 174 countries on its Human Capital Index, the World Bank said: “As a result, a child born in Nigeria today will only be 36 per cent as productive when he grows up as he could be if he had

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ASUU Strike: Motorists stranded as protesting students block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, ABEOKUTA

Hundreds of students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian (NANS), South West zone, on Tuesday blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in protest against the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and fuel scarcity.   The students, who gathered at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God area of the road […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC accredits Edo Specialist Hospital for testing

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has accredited Edo Specialist Hospital to as part of its laboratory network for testing for COVID- 19 pandemic. The development came in the wake of reforms by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration which procured three PCR machines that will be installed in three hospitals designated for testing for […]
News Top Stories

NBS: Nigeria records N1.8trn Q2 trade deficit

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Nigeria recorded foreign trade deficit balance in the sum of N1.8 trillion in second quarter 2020, going by foreign trade data released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The total value of Nigeria’s foreign trade stood at N6.24 trillion in the quarter under review, representing a sharp fall of 27.30 per cent compared […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica