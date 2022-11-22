World Bank: Nigeria needs $3trn investment in infrastructure by 2050

To provide all the infrastructure that the Nigerian economy needs to maximise its potential, the country would need to invest $3 trillion by 2050, the World Bank has said.

The Multilateral Development Bank, which stated this in a report, titled: “Nigeria Public Finance Review: Fiscal Adjustment for Better and Sustained Results,” launched in Abuja, yesterday, stressed that to promote economic development, Nigeria needed to increase its spending from its current low levels.

It said that macroeconomic and fiscal reforms were urgently needed to lift Nigeria’s development outcomes, which are severely constrained by inefficient use of resources.

According to the bank, “despite its vast development needs, Nigeria spends only $220 per Nigerian per year, and at merely 12 per cent of GDP, this is one of the lowest levels of spending in the world.”

Noting that Nigeria is among the eight economies with the lowest human capital in the world, ranked 167th out of 174 countries on its Human Capital Index, the World Bank said: “As a result, a child born in Nigeria today will only be 36 per cent as productive when he grows up as he could be if he had

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...