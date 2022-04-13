World Bank: Nigeria, others ill-prepared for debt, food crises

…plans $1.5bn support for Ukraine

Ahead of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund next week, the World Bank Group President, David Malpass, has expressed reservation over an imminent debt shock, food crisis and environmental challenges likely to hit emerging market economies including that of Nigeria.

Malpass, in a speech titled, “Addressing Challenges to Growth, Security and Stability,” ahead of the meeting, said most emerging markets and developing economies were ill-prepared to face the coming debt shock. According to him, “exposures to financial sector risk PDPare opaque at this point, but one measure, the cost of insuring against default in emerging markets, has reached its highest point since the onset of the pandemic.”

He said on the economic front, trends were not encouraging, adding that prior to the war in Ukraine, the recovery in 2022 was already losing momentum due to rising inflation and lingering supply bottlenecks. Specifically, New Telegraph reports that the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) had raised the alarm over increase in average commodity price by 126.7 per cent just as official inflation rate averaged 15.7 per cent. The association also disclosedthatworseningforeign exchange (forex) challenges in the country were fueling inflation, aggravating the cost of operations and costs of production, accelerating business mortality and eroding investor confidence. On debt, Nigeria’s total debt stock has so far risen from N32.9 trillion as of December 2020 to N39.6 trillion in November 2021 with the government still waiting to borrow more.

Malpass said: “While advanced economies were expected to return almost to their pre-pandemic growth rates in 2023, developing economies were lagging substantially behind,” he added. He noted that the war in Ukraine and its consequences were also creating sudden shortages of energy, fertiliser, and food, pitting people against each other and their governments. Even people who are physically distant from this conflict are feeling its impacts. “I’m pleased to announce today that the World Bank is currently preparing a nearly $1.5 billion operation for Ukraine to support continuation of essential governmentservicesduring thewar.

This was enabled by yesterday’s approval of IDA19 support of $1 billion to Ukraine and $100 million to Moldova by IDA donor and recipient countries,” the World Bank boss noted. He further pointed out that food price spikes hit everyone and devastating for the poorest and most vulnerable. According to him, for every one percentage point increase in food prices, 10 million people are expected to fall into extreme poverty. The rich can afford suddenly expensive staples, but the poor cannot. Malnutrition is expected to grow, and its effects will be the hardest to reverse in children.

He said: “Since the outbreak of COVID-19, violence against women and girls has intensified. Global indicators on food, nutrition, and health have worsened. And children lost more than a year of education due to school closures, with 1.6 billion children out of school globally at the peak of lockdowns, reversing a full decade of gains in human capital.

