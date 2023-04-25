Money Line

World Bank: Nigeria, Others Receive $4.9bn PPI Investments

Decline 37 projects in Sub-Saharan Africa received
investments totaling $4.9bn

Private Participation in Infrastructure (PPI) investments in Nigeria and other Sub- Saharan African countries dropped by 15 percent to $4.9 billion in 2022 compared to the past five-year average, the World Bank has said.

The bank, which disclosed this in its PPI 2022 annual report released yesterday, however, said that the number of projects and countries in the region with PPI transactions were the highest in the past decade.

According to the report, although PPI commitments reached $91.7 billion across 263 projects, marking a 23 per cent increase from 2021, the total number of projects, however, was still below pre- pandemic levels.

It added that private sources contributed to 50 per cent of the financing to PPI projects, another 35 per cent came from public sources, and 15 percent of financing from Development and Export Finance Institutions (DEFI)—which accounts for 26 per cent of all PPI projects, marking an increase from both 2020 and 2021.

Specifically, the report stated: “In 2022, 37 projects in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) received investments totaling $4.9 billion, which represented 0.25 percent of the region’s GDP. This marked a 10 percent decrease in investment levels from the previous year and a 15 percent decrease from the average investment levels over the previous five years.

“However, the number of projects and countries with PPI transactions in the region were the highest in the past decade. This can be attributed to the flow of investment levels surging in SSA during the pandemic, when more popular investment regions such as East Asia and the Pacific (EAP) and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) were facing the brunt of the crisis.

