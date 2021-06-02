Business

World Bank, others endorse IMF’s $50bn plan for COVID-19

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The World Bank, World Health Organisation (WHO) and World Trade Organisation (WTO) have endorsed the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s call to invest $50 billion to fight COVID-19 by making and delivering vaccine and treatment. “Governments must act without further delay or risk continued waves and explosive outbreaks of COVID-19 as well as more transmissible and deadly virus variants undermining the global recovery,” the four organisations said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

IMF, last month, proposed the spending plan, which targets immunising at least 40 per cent of the global population by the end of this year – up from the 30 per cent goal set by WHO’s Covax vaccine initiative – and 60 per cent or more by the first half of 2022.

The groups, on Tuesday, called for the immediate donation of vaccine doses to developing countries. The plan will require additional financing for low and middle income countries, with much of it coming from grants and below-market-rate loans, the groups said. It also entails investing to boost vaccine production capacity by at least one billion doses, increasing output in regions and countries that at present make little. The blueprint also urges boosting testing and tracing, oxygen supplies and public health measures, while ramping up vaccination and the work of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, the campaign led by the WHO and others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Etihad chief, Douglas, charts path for airlines’ sustainability

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As the aviation industry begins to pull out of its COVID-19 nosedive, Etihad Airways CEO, Tony Douglas, said it was vital that the sustainability agenda does not get flung to the back seat. Aviation drives global economies and an unsustainable sector would be unable to survive future crises, he said.   He stated that it […]
Business

Lender disburses N52.9bn for 62 projects in two years

Posted on Author Abdulahab Isa

Nigerian Export- Import Bank (NEXIM Bank) has clarified that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) N50 billon Export Development Fund (EDF) it secured in 2018 has financed 62 projects transacting to total disbursement of N52.9 billion between 2018 till date. The bank realised profit in the sum of N2.03 billion in 2019 and 1.09bn in […]
Business

Forex: Analysts doubt CBN’s capacity to sustain interventions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Scepticism External reserves not adequate given dwindling oil prices   The naira’s recent appreciation against the dollar may be shortlived as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not currently have the capacity to sustain its interventions in the foreign exchange markets, analysts at CSL Research have said.   The local currency, which has been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica