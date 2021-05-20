World Bank pledges $150bn towards Africa’s devt

The President of World Bank Group, David Malpass, has said that the bank plans to invest $150 billion in Africa within the next five years towards promoting development on the continent. Malpass, who disclosed this while speaking at the Summit on Financing African Economies, held in Paris, France, said that having invested about $200 billion in Africa over the last 10 years, the World Bank remains committed to financing development in Africa, adding that an additional $150 billion would be invested in the continent over next five years. He said: “Over the past decade, the World Bank Group has invested $200 billion in Africa, and over just the next five years, we intend to invest and mobilize another $150 billion to support the continent’s development.” According to him, the fund will be made available through grants and longterm, zero-interest-rate loans from the International Development Agency. “A large portion of this will be through grants and long-term zero-interest-rate loans from IDA, which continues to provide strong positive net flows to Africa,” he said
Nigeria’s domain name registrations hit 167,798
Registration for Nigeria’s country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD), .ng, increased by 3, 256 in August. The new registrations brought the number of registered .ng to 167,798. With this, .ng has recorded additional 20,053 in the last eight months. According to data released by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), subscriptions for the domain name, […]
U.S. Consulate to empower Nigerian tech entrepreneurs
The United States Consulate General, Lagos, in collaboration with Global Air Drone Academy (GADA), has announced a call for applications for the Nigerian Drone Business Competition. The programme scheduled to hold from January 18-22, 2020, seeks to nurture creativity and hone entrepreneurial skills among Nigeria-based early- stage youth technology entrepreneurs. According to a statement from […]
Maize import: Forex restriction may weaken naira on parallel market
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s decision to add maize/corn imports to its foreign exchange exclusion list is likely to lead to a further weakening of the naira on the parallel market, analysts have said. In a circular to deposit money banks (DMBs) posted on its website last Monday, the apex bank directed the lenders […]
