World Bank pledges $150bn towards Africa’s devt

The President of World Bank Group, David Malpass, has said that the bank plans to invest $150 billion in Africa within the next five years towards promoting development on the continent. Malpass, who disclosed this while speaking at the Summit on Financing African Economies, held in Paris, France, said that having invested about $200 billion in Africa over the last 10 years, the World Bank remains committed to financing development in Africa, adding that an additional $150 billion would be invested in the continent over next five years. He said: “Over the past decade, the World Bank Group has invested $200 billion in Africa, and over just the next five years, we intend to invest and mobilize another $150 billion to support the continent’s development.” According to him, the fund will be made available through grants and longterm, zero-interest-rate loans from the International Development Agency. “A large portion of this will be through grants and long-term zero-interest-rate loans from IDA, which continues to provide strong positive net flows to Africa,” he said

Like this: Like Loading...