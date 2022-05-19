Business Top Stories

World Bank pledges $30bn to address global food crisis

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The World Bank has announced that it will make $30 billion available for implementation over the next 15 months to address food insecurity threatened by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The bank, which disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday, said the financing would include efforts to encourage food and fertiliser production, enhance food systems, facilitate greater trade, and support vulnerable households and producers. T he statement partly reads: “The World Bank is working with countries on the preparation of $12 billion of new projects for the next 15 months to respond to the food security crisis.

These projects are expected to support agriculture, social protection to cushion the effects of higher food prices, and water and irrigation projects, with the majority of resources going to Africa and the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and South Asia. “In addition, the World Bank’s existing portfolio includes undisbursed balances of $18.7 billion in projects with direct links to food and nutrition security issues, covering agriculture and natural resources, nutrition, social protection, and other sectors. Altogether, this would amount to over $30 billion available for implementation to address food insecurity over the next 15 months.

This response will draw on the full range of Bank financing instruments and be complemented by analytical work.” The statement said that the World Bank gained extensive experience in response to the 2007-2008 global food price crisis through its temporary Global Food Crisis Response Program (GFRP), that received donor contributions and channeled funds to 49 affected countries through 100 projects. Commenting on the $30billion plan, World Bank Group, President David Malpass, said: “Food price increases are having devastating effects on the poorest and most vulnerable. To inform and stabilize markets, it is critical that countries make clear statements now of future output increases in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” “Countries should make concerted efforts to increase the supply of energy and fertilizer, help farmers increase plantings and crop yields, and remove policies that block exports and imports, divert food to biofuel, or encourage unnecessary storage,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Oil rises as investors look past possible reserve releases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices rose on Friday, after wild swings the day before, as investor bet that potential coordinated releases by major economies of their official crude reserves may have less of an impact on markets than expected. Brent crude was up 73 cents, or 0.9%, at $81.97 a barrel by 0703 GMT, after falling to […]
Business

Crude: Targeting significant reserves amid prevailing challenges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Plans to improve crude oil production to three million barrels per day and further grow its reserves to 40 billion in the next three years may not materialise, no thanks to the numerous challenges facing the country and oil and gas industry in particular. According to stakeholders, who bared their minds on the issue, the […]
News Top Stories

ACF warns govs, northern elite over security challenges

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

…says ‘if we don’t save the North now, we’ll lose it’ We are faced with the problem of killings day and night which are greater than ever, except during the civil war. We have not faced this type of challenge before: killings day and night. At no time has life been so tough except during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica