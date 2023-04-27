Business

World Bank predicts sharp drop in commodity prices

Global commodity prices are expected to decline this year at the fastest clip since the onset of COVID-19, clouding the growth prospects of almost two-thirds of developing economies that depend on commodity exports, the World Bank has said. The bank, which stated this in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook report, released yesterday, however, said that the drop in prices is unlikely to bring much relief to the nearly 350 million people across the world who face food insecurity.

It said that although food prices are expected to fall by eight per cent in 2023, they will be at the secondhighest level since 1975, adding that as of February this year, annual food price inflation was at 20 per cent globally, the highest level over the past two decades. Specifically, the report stated: “Overall, commodity prices are expected to fall by 21 per cent in 2023 relative to last year. Energy prices are projected to decline by 26 per cent this year. The price of Brent crude oil in U.S. dollars is expected to average $84 a barrel this year—down 16 per cent from the 2022 average. European and U.S. natural-gas prices are forecast to halve between 2022 and 2023, while coal prices are expected to decrease 42 per cent in 2023. “Fertiliser prices are also projected to fall by 37 per cent in 2023, which would mark the largest annual drop since 1976. However, fertiliser prices are still near their recent high last seen during the 2008-09 food crisis.” Commenting on the report, the World Bank’s Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Development Economics, Indermit Gill, said: “The surge in food and energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has largely passed due to slowing economic growth, a moderate winter, and reallocations in the commodity trade. “But this is of little comfort to consumers in many countries. In real terms, food prices will remain at one of the highest levels of the past five decades. Governments should avoid trade restrictions and protect their poorest citizens using targeted income-support programs rather than price controls

