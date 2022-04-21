Business

World Bank President seeks new debt-resolution process for developing countries

World Bank President, David Malpass, has called for a new process for restructuring debt burdens for developing nations amid concerns about a lack of transparency over how much they owe to China. Malpass, who made the call while speaking on Bloomberg Television’s “Surveillance” yesterday, said: “The world needs to have a resolution process for debt that’s more robust than we have right now and starts earlier. There really needs to be a change.”

He noted that “the world was set up under the old debt composition, where China wasn’t a big player.” Malpass disclosed that the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the main steering panel of the IMF’s member countries, “heavily” discussed the subject of debt resolution at a session yesterday morning.

The meeting is part of the on-going spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF). “It’s not all transparent as far as what the amounts are” that are owed to China, Malpass said. As far as official, government-togovernment lending goes — a category that excludes categories such as privatesector bank credit — China now makes up 65 per cent of the total, Malpass said. The World Bank chief said: “We’re working to avoid” the circumstance where assistance being sent to developing nations simply gets onpassed to China in the f
orm of debt servicing.

 

