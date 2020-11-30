News

World Bank pulls out of salary payment for Ajaokuta Steel staff

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

Indications emerged at the weekend, that staff of Ajaokuta Steel Complex, working in Mining Cadastral Office, will face serious financial crisis beginning from January 2021.

 

That is following the news that the World Bank paying their salaries has informed the country of its decision of pulling out of the gesture from January next year.

 

This was as it was revealed that the multi-million dollar Iron and Steel Project, which has been under construction for close to 40 years, might remain comatose if N3 billion was not provided for reactivation of the 21 plants next year.

 

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Mines and Steel Development, Senator Tanko Almakura, stated this in Abuja, saying that the N3 billion required in facilitating the engagement of experts from Russia for reactivation of the 21 plants in the Iron and Steel Complex, was not included in the 2021 budget earmarked for the Ministry Mines, Steel and Solid Minerals.

 

He said he had made presentation to that effect to the Senate Committee on Appropriations during presentation of the 2021 budget estimates of the Ministry to the Committee on Thursday last week.

 

According to him , the remarks made by the Committee led by Senator Jibrin Barau ( APC Kano North) for provision of the money in the final report on the 2021 budget, was not assuring enough.

 

“Nigeria has spent a lot on the Ajaokuta project than to allow just N3billion to make her decades old efforts, a mirage. Resuscitation of Ajaokuta

or the required appropriation. The N3billion is very necessary to be provided for in saving the Iron and Steel Project from total comatose “, he said.

 

He stated that completion of the Ajaokuta Iron and Steel Project would serve as a catalyst for diversification of the Nation’s economy which is one of the key policies of President Muhamnadu Buhari led government.

 

On the staff who may not be collecting their salaries from next year January, Senator Almakura explained that they were contract staff working at the Mining Cadastral office of the Complex and whose monthly salaries had been paid in the past years, from interventions from the World Bank which had notified the country that it would stop that gesture after December this year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PTF cancels coronavirus testing for students before school resumption

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) does not recommend coronavirus testing for student before they resume normal school activities after easing the COVID-19 lockdown. The PTF National Coordinator on COVID-19 Dr. Sani Aliyu, who disclosed this yesterday, during the PTF COVID-19 daily press briefing, explained that if a student takes the test today, the value of […]
News Top Stories

Buhari appeals for patience over restraint on worship

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians that his administration’s insistence on the people to adhere strictly to government protocols aimed at curbing the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was not meant to curtail their religious freedom. In a Sallah message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President specifically called on […]
News

Group faults Obaseki’s response to Okunbo’s letter

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group, under the aegis of the New Nigeria Collective (NNC) has described the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as an emotional blackmailer for failing to own up to his acts of ingratitude and cruelty to Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo. The group’s position was sequel to the recent denial by the governor in his reply […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: