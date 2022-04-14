World Bank raises Nigeria’s growth forecast to 3.8%

Reforms, oil price to influence process

The World Bank has forecast a 3.8 per cent growth for Nigeria this year, higher than the 2.5 per cent it had projected for the country in its January 2022 Global Economic Prospects report. The Bretton Woods institution, which made the prediction in the latest edition of its Africa’s Pulse report titled, “Boosting resilience: The future of social protection in Africa,” released yesterday, said its upward revision of Nigeria’s growth forecast for this year was hinged on high oil prices coupled with reforms initiated by the passing of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the expected completion of the Dangote refinery in 2023.

In its Global Economic Prospects report released in January, the World Bank had predicted a GDP growth of 2.8 per cent for Nigeria in 2023. However, in its latest report, the bank also revised up the forecast, stating that growth in Africa’s biggest economy would stabilise at four per cent in 2023-24. According to the World Bank, “growth in Nigeria is forecast to increase to 3.8 per cent in 2022 and stabilise at four per cent in 2023-24. Real GDP growth was revised up by 1.2 percentage points for both periods compared with the previous forecast.

“Nigeria’seconomyisstill dependent on the oil sector. Oil-related revenue contributes 40 to 60 per cent of fiscal revenue, while oil and gas account for 80 to 90 per cent of total exports. Weak oil production, below the OPEC quota, heldbacktherecovery process. “Although at a slower pace than the average seven per cent during the boom period, growthprospectsforthe Nigerian economy are somewhatbrightthankstohighoil prices coupled with reforms initiated by the passing of the Petroleum Industry Act and the completion of the Dangote refinery expected in 2023.” The bank, however, said thatincreasingfuelsubsidies showed that risk remains high, which it said: “could weigh heavily on public finance and pose debt sustainability concerns,” even though, as it noted, “public debt as a percentage of GDP is currently moderate.”

The Washington-based institution forecast that sub- Saharan Africa’s economy could grow 3.6per cent this year, down from four per cent in 2021, and warned that rising food and energy pricesfuelledbyRussia’swar in Ukraine could spark civil unrest in the region. It stated: “Growth in sub- SaharanAfricaisprojectedto decelerate from four per cent in 2021 to 3.6 per cent in 2022, and it is estimated at 3.9 and 4.2 per cent in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...