News Top Stories

World Bank raises Nigeria’s growth forecast to 3.8%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Reforms, oil price to influence process

The World Bank has forecast a 3.8 per cent growth for Nigeria this year, higher than the 2.5 per cent it had projected for the country in its January 2022 Global Economic Prospects report. The Bretton Woods institution, which made the prediction in the latest edition of its Africa’s Pulse report titled, “Boosting resilience: The future of social protection in Africa,” released yesterday, said its upward revision of Nigeria’s growth forecast for this year was hinged on high oil prices coupled with reforms initiated by the passing of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the expected completion of the Dangote refinery in 2023.

In its Global Economic Prospects report released in January, the World Bank had predicted a GDP growth of 2.8 per cent for Nigeria in 2023. However, in its latest report, the bank also revised up the forecast, stating that growth in Africa’s biggest economy would stabilise at four per cent in 2023-24. According to the World Bank, “growth in Nigeria is forecast to increase to 3.8 per cent in 2022 and stabilise at four per cent in 2023-24. Real GDP growth was revised up by 1.2 percentage points for both periods compared with the previous forecast.

“Nigeria’seconomyisstill dependent on the oil sector. Oil-related revenue contributes 40 to 60 per cent of fiscal revenue, while oil and gas account for 80 to 90 per cent of total exports. Weak oil production, below the OPEC quota, heldbacktherecovery process. “Although at a slower pace than the average seven per cent during the boom period, growthprospectsforthe Nigerian economy are somewhatbrightthankstohighoil prices coupled with reforms initiated by the passing of the Petroleum Industry Act and the completion of the Dangote refinery expected in 2023.” The bank, however, said thatincreasingfuelsubsidies showed that risk remains high, which it said: “could weigh heavily on public finance and pose debt sustainability concerns,” even though, as it noted, “public debt as a percentage of GDP is currently moderate.”

The Washington-based institution forecast that sub- Saharan Africa’s economy could grow 3.6per cent this year, down from four per cent in 2021, and warned that rising food and energy pricesfuelledbyRussia’swar in Ukraine could spark civil unrest in the region. It stated: “Growth in sub- SaharanAfricaisprojectedto decelerate from four per cent in 2021 to 3.6 per cent in 2022, and it is estimated at 3.9 and 4.2 per cent in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We’ll crush violent protests –FG

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…says LASG owes multinationals N30bn on plaza The Federal Government, yesterday, vowed to deal decisively with any person or group of persons planning to take part in another wave of protests at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who issued the warning at a media chat in Abuja, […]
News Top Stories

I never knew we didn’t have Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that he never knew that the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry never existed in the country until yesterday. Osinbajo said this while receiving the President of the yet to be inaugurated Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, at the Presidential Villa […]
News Top Stories

EL-RUFAI: Banditry in N’West more serious than B/Haram

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…suggests simultaneous land, air operations in six states to wipe them out …explains why insurgents’re surrendering Kaduna State Governor Nasir El- Rufai insists the challenge posed by banditryintheNorthWestis more serious than the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East. The North West consists of Kaduna, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states. El-Rufai said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica