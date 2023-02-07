World Bank reiterates commitment to supporting Africa with concessional financing

The World Bank has restated its commitment to supporting Africa’s development through grants and concessional financing. President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, stated this in his speech at the high-level summit on financing Africa’s infrastructure development held in Dakar, Senegal yesterday. He noted that although sub-Saharan Africa is home to 60 percent of the world’s extreme poor and has a high population growth rate, the continent’s current investment rate is not enough even to maintain capital stocks, much less increase them. According to him, “I want to highlight a disconnect between your huge investment and infrastructure needs and the too little too late inflow of capital. One of the biggest challenges is in Sub-Saharan Africa. It is home to 60 percent of the world’s extreme poor and has a high population growth rate, but the current investment rate is not enough even to maintain capital stocks, much less increase them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...