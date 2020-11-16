World Bank seeks instant debt relief for poorest nations

World Bank President, David Malpass, has urged immediate debt relief for the world’s poorest countries to enable them make a sustainable recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Malpass, who gave the advice in a newsletter released by the Multilateral Development Bank at the weekend, stressed that the world could no longer afford to: “Kick the debt can down the road,” adding that: “Developing countries need relief now.”

According to him, the world’s poorest nations urgently need a debt relief initiative that would provide for the following: A sustained debt-service suspension; deep debt-burden reduction; fuller creditor participation; a level playing field to resolve debt crises and debt transparency to protect the people.

He called on the governments of the G20 group (rich nations and big emerging powers) to instruct and create incentives for all their public bilateral creditors as well as strongly encouraging private creditors under their jurisdiction, to participate fully in debt relief efforts.

The World Bank Chief stated: “For now, too many creditors in G-20 countries are continuing to take payments, and the current playing field is tilted to favour creditors, including the vulture variety, over poorer borrowers.

This leaves no viable escape from poverty for the people of the debtor countries. “G-20 creditors should seek timely and meaningful debt relief for distressed borrowers, through both lower interest rates and actual write-downs in some cases.

The common framework reached by the G-20 should avoid repeating the, ‘extend and pretend’ approach that delayed recovery after previous debt crises.” In addition, he advised that debt restructurings need to reduce the amount owed by developing countries and should be reached with less litigation and more transparency regarding their terms.

“By taking swift, broad, and forward-looking action, the G-20 nations can help people in poverty-stricken countries break out of the devastating economic cycle that sovereign debt crises bring,” Malpass said. He, however, emphasized that developing countries, on their part, need to take steps to ensure transparent and sustainable national policies that support the poor.

The World Bank President’s latest call for urgent debt relief for developing nations comes about a month after the G20 extended its Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) to help the world’s poorest countries cope with the fallout of the COVID-19 crisis until the middle of next year.

The Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which was approved in April, offers a temporary suspension of “official sector” or government-to-government debt payments to 73 developing countries although only 43 have signed up so far. The payments covered are not forgiven but delayed, with a repayment period of five years and a one-year grace period.

The World Bank estimates that, to date, the 43 countries that have signed up for DSSI have deferred just over $5 billion of debt. Although it is qualified to benefit from the DSSI, Nigeria is among 30 countries that have so far failed to sign up for it due to rating downgrade concerns. Malpass recently disclosed that the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were collaborating to ensure substantial debt relief for heavily indebted developing countries.

He said that while the DSSI was a good programme, it is only a first step. “The moratorium helps a lot, but it only postpones payments. But some countries need substantial debt relief,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the IMF, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, also told an Extraordinary G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, last Friday, that while the DSSI has provided much needed “breathing space” to countries, there are others outside the DSSI with debt levels that are not sustainable.

She said: “The DSSI has provided much needed ‘breathing space’ to countries. For some of those that are facing temporary difficulties to service their debt, this breathing space is enough. “But there are countries where debt levels are not sustainable. And this suspension time ought to be used to bring them to a sustainable level….”

