World Bank spends over N900m on water system in Kebbi

Ahmad Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Government and its Kebbi State counterpart in collaboration with World Bank has expended over N900 million to boost water supply and sanitation system in the state.

 

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, the General Manager State Water Board, Engineer Zaiyanu Shehu said the project was aimed at providing portable water to the people to ensure safety of lives.

 

The GM, who was giving a scorecard on the activities of his Board, said that the government was committed to supplying portable water across the three senatorial zones and urged people not to waste it.

 

He explained that the acute shortage of water supply being experienced for some time now, especially in the Birnin Kebbi metropolis, was as a result of rehabilitation works currently being undertaken on the two water works and which have reached completion stages.

 

According to him the Federal Government under its National 3rd Urban Sector Reform Project and World Bank are the two major financiers of the project while the Kebbi State government is providing counterpart funding.

 

Engineer Zaiyanu further said that the initial project would cover seven of the board outlets across the state, adding that the work on the Dukku and the old waterworks have reached 96 percent completion

