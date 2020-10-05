World Bank tasks central banks on reserve mgt

In order to be able to carry out their critical responsibility of maintaining economic stability, especially as nations move to recover from the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, central banks across the globe need to continue to implement sound reserve management practices, the World Bank has said.

The Multilateral Development Bank (MDB), which stated this in a new blog titled, “Strengthening central bank reserve management during a global crisis,” noted that the pandemic has highlighted the crucial role central banks play in maintaining economic and financial stability.

As the bank puts it: “Central bank reserves provide an essential buffer against uncertain economic outcomes and help protect against economic shocks to promote trade, maintain price stability, and attract foreign investment.

“Effective reserve management supports the broader mission of central banks to set targets for unemployment, inflation, and interest rates to ensure a healthy economy with full employment and favourable conditions to promote investments and the conduct of business.”

The Bretton Woods institution noted that while its recent surveys show an improvement in reserve management practices of central banks, “there is still room for improvement across governance, risk management, and accounting frameworks.”

Citing the findings of its 2018 and 2019 Reserve Advisory and Management Partnership (RAMP) surveys, the World Bank advised that the significant rise in global foreign exchange reserves in recent years, as well as the likelihood of central banks’ investing in riskier high yield assets for better returns on their portfolios, “should go hand-in-hand with prudent reserve management.”

It stated: “Recognizing the importance of central bank reserves, the World Bank Treasury’s Reserve Advisory and Management Partnership (RAMP), a team dedicated to developing asset management capacity across public sector institutions, published its First RAMP Survey on central banks’ reserve management practices in 2018.

“The 2018 RAMP survey reported that global foreign exchange reserves have increased nearly six-fold, reaching $12.6 trillion in 2018. As the size of reserves increases, central banks may seek to increase the return on their portfolios by investing in riskier high yield assets. But greater diversification should go hand-in-hand with prudent reserve management.”

The bank further pointed out that its second RAMP survey indicates that the U.S. dollar represents a large share of central bank reserve portfolios, with smaller allocations in other currencies such as the euro and the Chinese Yuan. It predicted that: “The predominance of the U.S. dollar provides stability to reserve portfolios and reserves are likely to increase as central banks confront the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

On how central banks can continue to improve their reserve management practices, the World Bank, citing the findings of the RAMP surveys, said they should upgrade their governance, risk management, and accounting frameworks.

Specifically, it suggested that: “Governance can be improved if large and complex central banks delegate more power to investment committees in making operational decisions rather than concentrating decision making within the central bank’s board of directors.

“Increasing the investment committee’s role would promote faster problem resolution and would allow the board to focus on strategic decision making.”

Like this: Like Loading...