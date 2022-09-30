World Bank to discuss replacement for ‘Doing Business’ reports

The World Bank’s board will discuss plans next month for replacing the bank’s flagship “Doing Business” rankings that were canceled in September 2021 after an external report found data irregularities, World Bank President David Malpass, has said. According to Reuters, Malpass told an event hosted by Stanford University on Wednesday that there were still issues to define how to assess a country’s business climate, but the bank and its various arms, including the International Finance Corp, were all working to continue encouraging private sector activity. “The World Bank is very involved in trying to encourage private sector development in countries,” he said.
Related Articles
In shock move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia
In a shocking act of retaliation Thursday, Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news, a milestone in the increasingly frantic jockeying between governments, media and powerful tech companies that one Australian minister called “an assault on a sovereign nation” and abuse of power. Australia’s government condemned the decision, which also prevented some government communications, including […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Post-Covid-19: Experts advocate home grown policies
Africa’s ability to fix its economy post-Covid-19 is dependent on implementation of home-grown interventions and utilisation of local resources. To this end, agricultural sector holds the key to Africa’s economic transformation, finance experts and Africa’s leading technocrats submitted at a conference on Africa’s economic future aftermath of COVID-19. Rising from a three-day meeting of African […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Customs battles agencies over clearing challenges
The Nigeria Customs Service has shifted blames on all agencies operating at the borders and seaports over illegal checkpoints, duplication of tables and multiple signatures, which have affected clearing at the borders and seaports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports Worried by complaints among importers and exporters using Nigerian ports and land borders, the House of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)