World Bank to inject $2.5m to assist property enumeration in Benue

*State to contribute N300m to the project

The World Bank is expected to inject $2.5 million to assist the Benue State government effectively carry out its Property Enumeration Project.

Besides, the state government is to contribute at least N300 million to the success of the scheme.

Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr. Bernard Unenge disclosed this at the unveiling of the State’s Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainable Programme (SFTAS) World Bank Assisted Property Enumeration Project and Benue Geographic Information Service sensitization exercise in Makurdi, the state capital.

Unenge said that the programme is to capture at least 50 percent of properties within the three urban centers of Makurdi, Gboko and Otukpo local government areas.

“The CFTAS project is a World Bank project and its aimed at enumerating houses within the urban settings and the expectations from World Bank is that we should be able to capture at least 50% of the properties withing the three urban cities of Makurdi, Gboko and Otukpo local government areas,” he explained.

He said Benue State government in collaboration with the World Bank are expected to commence the enumeration of houses in those areas.

